I know February is shorter than January, but how is it already almost over? January appeared to be moving at a regular pace, until late in the month when the days seemed as though they were stretching on forever. Now it’s mid-February and it feels as if the month just started. Similar to the fall semester, my days are taken up by assignments, club meetings, and spending time with my sister. With the cold weather and the constant work, college can sometimes envelop my life.

After recognizing the imbalance between work and leisure in my life, I have picked back up my hobby of making spotify playlists. Although I have some running playlists that I continue adding songs to, I have a habit that I adopted a few years ago for my playlists named after months or seasons. The habit—it’s kind of a rule—is that the playlist begins and ends with the month or season. Similar to most things I adopt, it’s not incredibly unique or groundbreaking thinking. However, this has allowed me to create a number of playlists that act as time capsules. It’s especially helpful when I can listen to my playlists from warmer seasons when it’s 8 degrees outside. When it’s 80 degrees this summer, maybe I will want to remember the cold of February. Now and when that time comes, here are the songs I will have on shuffle.

Queen of New York City – Matchbox Twenty

I love early 2000s rock and soft rock. I grew up listening to Rob Thomas and Matchbox Twenty, but I hadn’t heard this song until recently. I love their narrative of this girl living in New York and her passion to have control, but also feeling lost. What I love about the way they construct women in a number of their songs is they paint them— and everyone else— as complex characters. With the Queen of New York City, she has determination and sadness that the narrator of the song recognizes. As an English major, I enjoy a song that has profound lyrics. As a person, I love being able to connect with the feeling of a song.

Shattered (Turn the Car Around) – O.A.R.

Another dad pop rock song. Not shocking. It’s just one of those songs that if you are driving or walking or sitting down— basically doing anything— the catchy chorus just makes you want to sing it. It’s about trying to walk away from a situation that might not be the most ideal and despite being hurt, you keep turning around. I appreciate a song that is exactly the same as its title presents and this song is one of them. If you feel like pretending you’re in an early 2000s rom-com and having a dramatic moment where you contemplate life while standing in the pouring rain, this song’s for you.

I’m the Problem – Morgan Wallen

My number one artist last year was Morgan Wallen, which is weird because I felt that I wasn’t constantly listening to him, but it turns out I was. He has so many songs and I would argue that across his albums, his voice doesn’t always sound like him. There are some singers where you just always know if a song is by them. In country music, I feel like Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapelton all have distinct voices. Wallen has a distinct sound, but I think his voice can sometimes be harder to immediately recognize. That’s what I think makes his music enjoyable to listen to in long intervals. With various songs, it can seem as though I’m listening to multiple artists. I’m the Problem has been on repeat and I would not be surprised if he was my top artist two years in a row.

Guy For That (Feat. Luke Combs) – Post Malone

There’s nothing about this song I don’t like. It’s fun and relatable, and Post Malone and Luke Combs are a great pairing. I love that the V.I.P up at M.I.T won’t let Combs fly the time machine and Malone has a guy for (almost) everything. It’s a comedic love song that has been my most listened to song this month.

What Are You Listening To? – Chris Stapleton

There’s a video at the 2024 Country Music Awards where, after Chris Stapleton wins male vocalist of the year— for the eighth time— and Luke Combs, another nominee, looks shocked. However, both Combs and the awards committee recognize that Stapleton is one of the most talented singers producing music today, at least in my opinion. His vocal talent is insane and it’s simple: The lyrics are easy to pick up on and walking to class, it’s no surprise what I’m listening to.

Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

In the same way that style trends come back, music does the same. When I was in middle school, on the car ride in the morning I was listening to Alejandro, and many years later, now walking to class, I’m listening to Abracadabra. Gaga is a performer with incredible talent and a pop icon, and this song is just everything. Her music video is so creative and scrolling on TikTok, it’s amazing to see how many people are recreating her dance or just moved by her music.

Ghost in the Machine (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – SZA

Phoebe Bridgers has been on repeat for me this entire month and this song is just everything to me. SZA and Bridgers complement each other so well on this song and in contrast to the pop rock on my playlist, it’s a nice switch up.

Tornado Warnings – Sabrina Carpenter

With touring and award season, Carpenter is everywhere, and there’s a reason. She’s solidifying her place as one of the favorite pop girlies this year with Short ‘n Sweet (Deluxe), but similarly to many nominees in break out categories at award shows, she’s been putting out music for a while. Despite this song being released in 2022, her lyrics still resonate.

These are just some of the songs on my ongoing February playlist but if the month were to end right now, I would be very happy with the collection I have. If someone were to stop me on campus, it’s not hard to tell them what I’m listening to.