My Experience With An IUD

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anecdotes and tips for anyone considering the contraceptive.

When I started having sex, I was completely clueless about birth control. As a member of a family built on the backs of teen pregnancy, I was also cluelessly afraid. I made sure to drill into my head that I needed to be diligent about contraceptives. Being from a red state also, my right to bodily autonomy is scarce. It’s also important to point out that my school didn’t have sex education. We learned about puberty, but never sex. And while not completely clueless about sex, I was completely clueless about the measures taken to prevent pregnancy. I also had no clue that birth control could be used for aspects of life not directly related to sex. I went to my local doctor and discussed with an OBGYN about my options for birth control. One thing that is not often told to many women is that certain birth control methods can be incredibly dangerous if you have a history of blood clots or stroke and if you are of a certain weight, some contraceptives are ineffective. Now, of course, I am not a health professional, obviously! Or I would not be writing this article. With that being said, this has been my experience with the contraceptive and keep in mind that our bodies are different from each other, and what has worked for me may not work the same for you.

The IUD I have is the Mirena IUD. It is a highly effective, hormone-releasing IUD, with 99% effectiveness. I have a family history of blood clots and so an oral contraceptive was not an option for me. While the Mirena IUD does release a hormone, it does not release Estrogen. It instead releases Progestin. Hormonal forms of birth control that release Estrogen are dangerous if you have a family history of clotting and or stroke. This is an important question to ask or a discussion to have with your doctor if you are not comfortable with IUDs or Nexplanon (the flexible rod inserted into the skin of the arm) but cannot take Estrogenic birth control because it will increase your chances of blood clotting and stroke. Once again, it is important you talk to your doctor about this (if it applies to you).

Before the procedure took place I asked questions about what they could do to make it less scary. IUDs are commonly associated with unbearable pain and it’s understandable to be afraid. It is a shame that we live in a world where access to birth control and even research surrounding women’s health is so scarce. With the medical modifications that we have today, it’s hard to believe that the contraceptives invented couldn’t be more efficient or comfortable for the people using them, but so far I find our medical system runs a very unorganized program. I made sure to ask if there was anything that I could be given that would help with the anxiety and pain that I would most definitely feel with this procedure. A foreign object was going into my uterus after all. I was given Valleum, which didn’t really do much but got me really high. And of course it did nothing for the pain. The moment I felt the insertion tool go into my cervix I sobered up. I think if I were to do one thing differently with this procedure it would be to advocate for general anesthesia. There really is no reason that a procedure as invasive and painful as IUD insertion should not be done without any attempt at dulling the pain. IUD insertion is more painful than a vasectomy, not to mention more effective at preventing pregnancy, and yet IUD insertion more often than not is not treated by general anesthesia but a vasectomy is.

What I remember from the pain was that it was pretty severe, but that does not mean it was unmanageable. Pain is very normalized for women and people with a uterus in our society, our pain often goes unrecognized and untreated, so please speak up about being treated with local anesthetic or if the procedure does not feel right. I remember at the height of the pain, when the insertion device made its way past my cervix and into my uterus it felt like a really harsh and pinchy cramp. Although the pain was extremely uncomfortable, it was not completely unbearable and it didn’t last long.

I want to point out something very important about birth control, and about the IUD specifically. Birth control doesn’t have to be used just to block pregnancy. The major reason that I decided to get an IUD was more for myself than my sex life. I used to get very heavy periods and horrific cramps that would have me lying on the ground or in extreme cases, vomiting. Getting an IUD very much helped with these symptoms. My cramps, although still alive and well, are lesser and more bearable and I bleed maybe ¼ as much as I did before I had the device.

I do want to mention too that support from friends, family and my partner definitely helped out in my procedure and recovery. I had my partner drive me to the clinic because I was high as a kite, but I made sure he came with me when I got the IUD inserted. He sat by me and held my hand and bore the pressure of me squeezing the F*CK out of his hand when they put that thing in, and he offered words of encouragement when he could sense my discomfort. He kept me entertained while the nurses gave me water and let me rest. He drove me home, made sure I ate, and went on a walk with me when I was feeling better. That support was very important to me! I do want to mention also that family and friends gave me this support too. Support and love post-op was an amazing resource that not many associate with IUD insertion but it was one of the most important aspects in my experience!

With my IUD I was instructed to not have sex (penetrative or unprotected) for a week after insertion. It’s important to note that even with an IUD, using condoms are also recommended, especially if you don’t have a consistent partner(s) who you know the STI or STD background of. Light consistent cramping after insertion is normal and bleeding/spotting occurs for up to 6 months after the procedure as your body adjusts. For me personally, panty liners were my bitch during that adjustment period. However, be prepared to stain a few pairs of underwear also! After getting an IUD, penetrative sex for me was different. For one, the Mirena IUD increases the production of vaginal mucus to keep sperm from entering the cervix. This is an important note and can make penetrative intercourse better and acts as extra lubrication. It’s also important to note that sex can be messier because of that fact. Sex wasn’t painful after insertion however, there was little cramping here and there but that was about it. And yes you can have sex without a condom if you have an IUD and although the chances of getting pregnant with an IUD are slim to none, still take precaution. My IUD currently sits comfortably within my uterus. Sometimes I get cramps but never severe. Bleeding during my period has become less frequent, however I do bleed irregularly still and make sure to have panty liners on deck. I have not had a major weight gain from my Mirena IUD nor have I had extreme hormonal flare ups, but if you have symptoms of either please talk to your doctor. I hope my insight on my experience was helpful to anyone considering the contraceptive and I hope you know you can do this and you will be just fine!

hot slow – berlioz

I’m Every Woman – Chaka Khan