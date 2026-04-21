Mental Health Impacts Of The Lack Of Snow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many people in the U.S., winter signifies the start of a vitamin D deficiency and seasonal depression, alongside many perilous months of trudging through snow and wearing too many uncomfortable layers of clothes. However, for those who are passionate about snow sports, winter is an exciting beginning to another new season to get out on the slopes and spend time in the great outdoors. So what happens when there’s not enough snow to engage with these activities?

This winter in Colorado was both disappointing and disturbing. According to many climatologists, this past winter was one of the worst on record. Colorado climatologist Russ Schumacher says that “there’s no sugar coating the data right now: after the record smashing heat in March, the mountain snowpack is in historically bad shape for April 1.” It’s typical for the amount of snowpack on the mountains to be peaking during this time of year, but unfortunately this has not been the case. Instead, Coloradans are left with conditions that have left “communities concerned with water shortages and higher wildfire risk,” as Ryan Spencer for Summit Daily explains.

While the impacts of a lack of snow truly do impact every Coloradan due to the effects on economy, water supply, and fire risk, it also plays a huge role with mental health. Despite the common conception that winter is the harbinger of depression and the flu, it actually has way more mental health benefits than what people may assume. According to psychotherapist Noel Bell, “since snow is usually only around for a limited period of time, we may feel compelled to enjoy the moment and become more mindful as a result. When we spend more time in nature, we feel greater vitality and improved resilience and better physical health.” Spending time outside, even when it’s snowy out, boosts our physical and mental wellbeing. Bell continues to state that, “snow as a weather event can stimulate conversations between strangers and potentially increase a sense of community.” This concept has presented itself in various ways, from chatting with others in line before getting on the ski lift, to strangers joining in to help build a snowman on a snow day. The presence of snow pushes us to go out of our routines, and find the beauty in the coldness some people often dread in the winter.

For people who love snow sports, the lack of snow has had a massive negative impact on their mental health. Take it from my father, who is an avid skier, and incredibly passionate about the outdoors and mountains in every season, no matter the weather. When I asked him how the lack of snow has impacted his wellbeing, he answered that “it took away not just a fun thing, but a release and a chance to get away from everything. It’s a place where you can enjoy yourself and just let the rest of the world go. You don’t have to worry about work, what you have going on next Thursday. You just enjoy it and let your brain reset.” He certainly isn’t the only one who is feeling this way, as winter sports represent a chance to really escape and get active for countless people. They’re much more than just sports: they’re a way to get out of mundane, everyday life, and feel connected to yourself and the world around you.

As snow sports become a bigger passion for people, it becomes incredibly difficult to exist without them. They become the centerpiece for people’s community, outdoor engagement, stress relief, and adrenaline rushes all in one. Pro skier Drew Petersen says for The Colorado Sun, “if we build our identities, social lives, and coping mechanisms so centric to one sport or way of life, then of course folks will feel the effect of this winter even harder.” For many people who are used to winters filled with skiing or snowboarding, this one was certainly difficult to cope with.

This winter has demonstrated the incredibly harmful effects of climate change, and how a lack of snow really does impact all systems that come together to make Colorado the great state that it is. In times like this, it’s so important to continue to show up for the people you love, and make sure that they are still happy regardless of how much time they spent on the slopes this year. While these events are very scary, this can also be a huge opportunity to focus on building community in other spaces.