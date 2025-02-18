Manifesting My Dream Self: My 2025 Vision Board Journey

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

The year 2025 is finally here! Which means it’s vision board season. I wrote down all of my major goals for the year, transferred those into “I am” affirmations, scoured Pinterest for the perfect pictures, and finally assembled it all together to create the perfect culmination of my 2025 “dream me”. Here is a deep dive into some of the goals I have this year, some of the affirmations I included, and the aesthetic pictures I tirelessly cut out and glued to a giant board to stare at every single day this 2025.

I have an avid self-care routine

One of the major changes I wanted to make in 2025 was taking more time to prioritize myself. It can be so easy to get caught up in the crazy things life throws at you, but one thing I realized in 2024 was that in order to be able to push myself to accomplish my goals, I first have to take care of myself. Going into 2025 I want to fill my life with things that connect me spiritually to my best self. This includes journaling, yoga, reading, praying, and eating healthy. By the end of 2025, I hope to have established a strong self-care routine that allows me to connect deeper with myself and fulfill me with a sense of purpose.

I am confident and loving within myself and to others

This goal is represented by two of my personal icons, Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey. The picture of Megan smiling ear-to-ear is meant to show the idea of being loving and secure in yourself despite the negative parts of life that bring you down. She is such an inspiring woman who has been pushed through hell over the past few years, yet she still maintains an aura filled with compassion and confidence. I hope to emulate this energy and continue to be secure in my own authentic self despite how others feel. Similarly, Mariah displays the idea of pure self love and security. She is never afraid to speak her mind, stand up for herself and confront others. In 2025, I hope to emulate these two women in order to grow into my most authentic self.

I embrace my creativity and art within my life

Throughout 2025, I want to dedicate more of my life expressing myself creatively. This includes my current hobbies such as baking and crocheting while also exploring new ones. I want to start junk journaling, which is a practice similar to scrapbooking but with all the crap you accumulate in your life. I love to dance around in my room when no one is around so I definitely want to take more dance classes in 2025. This also ties into expressing myself through clothing, where I hope to show my creativity with blessings from the thrifting gods. This year I want to focus more on showing all sides of me, and this includes spending more time exploring the creative aspects of me.

I am growing spiritually and connecting with the world around me

This aspect of my life is also represented by two women that I look up to. The first image is Victoria Monet right after the Grammys with all her awards. Some context for this image is that she mentioned that this was a goal she had on her vision board and then she worked harder and harder for each year. This to me represents the idea that the universe will bring whatever is meant for you and how important it is to stay motivated and work towards your goals. It’s an emblem that anything I can set my mind to is possible. Similarly, I have a picture of Jhene Aiko from her tour last year. I saw Jhene Aiko in concert about a year ago and it changed my life. Maybe I’m being a bit dramatic, but that moment was one of the first real moments that I felt connected to the world around me. Where I just felt so at peace and where I really felt everything was falling into place. Jhene emulates this spiritual aspect in the majority of her music and it’s something I want to continue exploring during 2025.

I am fulfilled BY AND growing stronger with the relationships in my life

My final subset of goals for 2025 was to really grow and strengthen the relationships in my life. This is first shown in a picture of Kali Uchis in her “Moonlight” music video, where she is surrounded by a bunch of girls all dressed up for a sleepover. This to me represents surrounding myself with friends that show support, care and love towards me, while also bringing out the best in me. 2024 was the first time in my teenage years that I really felt that I was surrounded by people that allowed me to be the best person possible. This year allowed me to realize what values are important to me and what type of friends that I want to surround myself with. I realized that friendships that fulfill me are more centered around support, honesty and empathy rather than fun, excitement and spontaneity. Going into 2025, I want to continue to embrace people that have similar values and let go of those that don’t align with who I am. Similarly, I want to grow in a romantic sense. I have an image of a couple holding hands over two separate books. This to me represents a love that is centered around growing together while still having separate goals, identities and lifestyles. In 2025, I want to connect deeper with this idea of love and achieving different aspirations in life while still having a strong, loving connection.

I can’t wait for all the new things 2025 is going to bring. Both the exciting moments filled with people that I love, doing things that bring me joy and moments of success, but also for the times of lessons through distress, disagreement, and uncertainty. Overall, 2024 taught me that in order for your life to improve, you have to allow it to change, and I hope 2025 is full of those changes that bring me closer to becoming my own dream self.