The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Midterm season is the most dreaded time for high school and college students. With the slump of the mundane school routine and no holidays or breaks to serve as motivators, students are typically at their lowest point. Sickness, stress and isolation are also rampant during this time, weighing down on students even further. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and upset with the culmination of these factors. But does midterm season really have to be so miserable?

As a University of Colorado Boulder student fighting through midterms, I completely understand the urge to lie in bed, study and ignore the outside world. It’s difficult to perform simple tasks and enjoy fun hobbies in this period. Even sitting down to write this article felt like a huge effort despite my love for writing. However, finding the time to take a break, breathe and do something relaxing and nice is crucial.

One of my favorite ways to de-stress is to have a long conversation with a friend while getting comfort food. Sometimes, the only way to push homework and exams out of my mind is by briefly complaining about them and then moving on to other topics. I love hearing my friends’ life updates and telling them mine. It helps distract both of us from academics by redirecting our focus to other life aspects. It’s good to step back and force us to look at the bigger picture. Often, passing or failing an exam feels like life or death, but it’s just a step toward academic growth.

Another way I like to de-stress is by collaging or writing my thoughts down in a journal. Cutting out and arranging pieces of paper onto a page is strangely soothing. My journal pages usually center around my book, movie and TV show interests. Thinking about these fictional universes provides a nice break from reality; I can escape into the much more fascinating lives of fictional characters. Writing down my thoughts also helps me sort through negative emotions. It can be challenging to articulate my feelings aloud, but in the written word, I can be messy and disorganized. It’s a common misconception that journals must be aesthetically pleasing. I believe they can be whatever a person wants, so I recommend starting one.

These methods work for me, but there are plenty of options to lower stress levels. Some ideas include going on a nature walk or hike, binge-watching a favorite show and baking a sweet treat. It depends on personal and individual preferences. No matter how busy the midterm season may be, it’s essential to carve out time to take a break. Stepping away from a laptop or closing a textbook for a few moments can do wonders for reducing stress.

Although it’s easier said than done, I urge students to practice self-care and prioritize their mental health during midterm season. Self-care doesn’t have to be elaborate or complicated; it’s whatever works for someone. Listening and adhering to physical, emotional and spiritual needs are forms of self-care. Drink water, get rest, and good grades can come naturally.