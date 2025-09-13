Love Me, Don’t Leash Me: Man’s Best Friend Is Sabrina’s Lesson In Loyalty

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, dropped on August 29th, 2025.

Many fans were anticipating the newest album release, as rumors had circulated about her previous relationship with Barry Keoghan coming to an end, and they were aware of the possibility of the pop princess dissing her ex in the album.

Man’s Best Friend goes through a variety of different themes, such as heartbreak, recovering during a breakup, and that love isn’t always going to go the way you want it to.

Many people may think the album isn’t per se for non-adults, but when you really consider it, anyone who has gone through any part of a heartbreak will relate to the album.

If you like Taylor Swift and want that vibe in the album, this will be just for you, as Swift’s collaborator, Jack Antonoff, co-produced with Sabrina on the album.

Man’s Best Friend is great listen throughout, especially when thinking back on previous relationships, so here are my top songs off the album:

3. Go Go Juice

Sabrina, who is known for her lyrics being a little explicit and feisty, helps bring those vibes through your headphones.

Go Go Juice is a song that speaks about a girl who just got dumped, but she knows how to take her liquor and reflects on every bad decision she has ever made with her ex.

We have all been here before our past breakups, and while sitting alone in the shower, you start having thoughts about the relationship and think, “well… Why did I do that?”

At least we know Sabrina Carpenter has gone through this feeling as well.

2. Don’t Worry, I’ll Make You Worry

This song brings uplifting energy to the album as it tells the story of the boy she has been hanging out with, who can’t quite keep up with her and remarks that it’s alright, don’t worry about it, not knowing that they will never talk again.

We have been in that situationship where it’s all going well, but then they decide to do something that you don’t exactly agree with, and you confront them about it, and later on, the two of you haven’t talked in months. Let’s just say that’s a yikes for me.

1. When Did You Get Hot?

This is probably my favorite song out of the entire album (not only because of the edits of my favorite fictional TV show characters), but the song brings more personal connections as it talks about an ugly kid turned sexy man and how much this new person has glowed up over the years, and how Sabrina is staring viciously.

Have you ever met someone whom you met in your younger years, and you and that person meet again, and they look entirely different? Now you think, when did this glow up happen?

Overall, the entirety of the album gives accurate definitions of what a heartbreak pop album really is. The humor inside every song is also a hilarious addition. But if you’re looking for a pop album that speaks of heartbreak with a little bit of a twist of funny jokes, this album is just for you.