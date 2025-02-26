The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our generation is guilty of fighting this weird parasocial war where we measure who can care less.

Historically, yes, it has always been considered “cool” to not care about your academics or to exude nonchalance because it makes you seem “mysterious” in a way.

But… why? The simple answer would be that we are all scared of vulnerability, and showing that you care makes you inherently vulnerable. But why has it become so ingrained into every corner of our generations lives?

Our generation is obsessed with facades. With so much access to everyone’s lives through social media, we are constantly ambushed with comparison. Maybe the answer is that if we act like we don’t care, then we can never seem like we are let down when it doesn’t go our way or end up like how others have it. We all have been told that comparison is the thief of joy, yet we still consciously give in.

However, let me try and shift your perspective: being let down is what makes life so beautiful. Maybe what matters is that no one will ever have the exact same experience as another person; all of our emotions and feelings are specific to each of us and the context of our specific lives. When you think of it that way, ignoring your feelings sounds so boring! Now, I know that sounds corny, but I’m serious. The most significant beauty in life is being able to embrace every heartbreak, fear, and cringey moment that you possibly can — and having the ability not to worry if that beauty is “normal” is the cherry on top.

Personally, I love shouting everything from the rooftops. It shouldn’t matter if it’s heartbreak or happiness; your emotions and how you express them is what makes you, you.

Oftentimes when our generation actually calls this phenomenon out, it only exists in the context of romance. However, we need to be fully expressing every emotion that aligns with every corner of our lives and be giving everything our all.

Be obnoxiously fun when you go out. Care about class and getting through school. Cry about that boy who won’t follow you back on Instagram. Tell your friends and family that you love them a million times a day.

Life is way too short to pretend like we don’t care. So show that you care!