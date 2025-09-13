Kids in Crisis: The Mutual Exclusivity Of Empathy & Literacy 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The latest National Assessment of Educational Progress test scores report that K-12 students are scoring lower than ever before in literacy. In this federal report, 33% of eighth graders scored “below basic” in reading skills; the percentage of fourth-grade students scoring “below basic” was 40%. These literacy scores have declined across all races and socioeconomic classes, suggesting a problem more pervasive than the environmental conditions in which a grade-school-aged student grows up.

Many factors have contributed to this drastic decline in literacy rates. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the literacy and numeracy skills of elementary-aged students. In addition, the shift towards emphasizing the importance of STEM education and jobs has de-incentivized the importance of literacy skills and comprehension. Further, continued cuts in funding to the Department of Education will exacerbate this discrepancy in reading skills, disproportionately affecting students in low-income neighborhoods.

At the same time, it is reported that more Americans than ever are noticing a decline in compassion and empathy. The 2025 Compassion Report showed that empathy towards vulnerable groups has decreased, and that only one in three Americans responded that they feel empathy for all types of people. This raises the question: Why are Americans less compassionate than ever before?

Narrative Transportation Theory posits that reading narrative fiction with a critical and engaged focus transports the reader to the fictional world, inducing feelings of empathy for the experiences of the novel’s characters. The decline in literacy and empathy does not exist in a vacuum. When examining this research through the context of a young reader, the interconnection between empathy and reading is only intensified.

Reading narrative prose catalyzes the development of empathy – alongside other social-emotional skills – in early childhood. Almost every children’s book centers around a moral fable, with a clear and defined lesson to be learned by the end of the story. Reading is one of the earliest ways the young mind begins to conceptualize right from wrong and good from bad. Reading about the experiences of characters in books encourages children to exercise their ability to empathize. Intense, descriptive recounting of difficult situations evoke emotion in readers. When a child is just beginning to grasp their understanding of morality and empathy, the importance of reading narrative fiction increases tenfold.

As many of us know all too well, grade school is rarely a place that encourages dissent from the norm. Yet, in the same breath, research tells us that bullying experienced in elementary school has a particularly formative impact on the young mind’s understanding of the world around them, particularly regarding the development of social-emotional learning skills. So, when the kids are reading less than ever, and their ability to comprehend is in decline, we can draw the logical connection between the fall in literacy skills and the decrease in empathy in the American mind, specifically in children.

Obviously, it’s not fair to attribute the lack of reading comprehension skills as the sole cause of empathy’s decline. Factors like the rise of social media have also bolstered the empathy crisis in our youth. On apps like TikTok, it’s commonplace to see a slew of hateful comments in any given comment section, regardless of the video’s content matter. The degree of separation on social media between the bully and the bullied creates a unique dynamic. The sense of anonymity when concealed behind a screen, often behind nameless and faceless profiles, emboldens people to say things that they, in many cases, wouldn’t in person or to someone’s face.

Further, our culture of hate and mockery within our political climate sets a dangerous example for America’s youth. When the leader of our nation appears on television, making sexist jokes about the menstrual cycle, mocking disabled reporters, or featuring a comedian at a political rally who referred to an entire nation as a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean,” we can understand where a problem arises. When the figurehead of one of the most influential nations in the world encourages teasing, belittling, and hate, it’s ignorant to assume that this won’t affect our most vulnerable and susceptible minds: the children.

So, what can we, as a culture, do to encourage children — and adults alike — to start reading? Start by leading by example. Read books. Read books that are simple. Read books that are hard. Read banned books and books that directly oppose your personal beliefs — just read. Consider starting a book club with your friends or coworkers, or host book swaps and reading events. Read your textbooks and assigned class readings, no matter how redundant or repetitive. Talk about what you read, write about what you read. Foster a culture of intellectual curiosity around you.

Another way to encourage a culture of reading, and in turn, a culture of empathy, is to support local libraries. Local libraries serve as a unique third space for community members to gather. They increase accessibility to knowledge and often put on community events free of charge, particularly events aimed at encouraging literacy in the youth. Libraries are in decline, so do yourself a favor and get a library card and see what doors it can open for you. You may be surprised by what you learn (most local libraries even offer renting musical instruments, technology devices, movies, vinyls, and even video games)!

To encourage reading in children, allow kids to act on their intellectual curiosity. Let kids pick books that seem interesting to them; don’t try to force a childhood classic from your own experience. Ask children questions about what they’re reading and what it makes them think. Celebrate reading and children achieving their literacy goals and milestones. Remember, reading doesn’t just create empathy; it also shows children going through a hard time that they are not alone and their experiences are valid. While the future of reading remains unclear, and the present status of reading remains unimaginably bleak, remember that knowledge is power and love is resistance.