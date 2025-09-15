I’m Just The Comms Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all grew up with goals. It’s simply the common denominator of the transition from childhood to becoming an adult with responsibilities.

Some of us wanted to have collections of high heels. Others wanted to be the best in their sports. A few wanted to be astronauts, lawyers, or doctors. We all wanted to travel the world. Many wanted to perfect their makeup routine. Our goals stretched far and wide; they defined us, motivated us, and consumed us as we sought to accomplish them. And when we did, it became our pride and joy to show them off. We did, bought, saw, got what we wanted.

I was 8 years old when I made up my mind that I was going to university. To some, this is a small and expected goal — almost everyone goes to obtain some form of higher education. But to me, it was one of the biggest things I could do with my life. My ultimate achievement would be to get accepted into college.

As application season drew close, I was required to choose a major. Obviously, everyone has the option to select a specific area of study or explore their choices before making the decision. After coming to a very clear and concise understanding of where my passions lay in life, I was able to choose a major that I believed I would be happy with and would have the most success in.

I chose to major in communication. And I truly, honestly love it.

However, I soon realized that although my major allowed me to chase my dreams and the career path I wanted to pursue, most people either did not understand what a comm major was or, worse, turned their noses up at it.

There are a few stereotypes that go hand in hand with people, mostly women, who tend to pursue a degree in (general) communication.

We’re dumb, or just choosing an easy major.

The question, “So, what are you planning to do with that degree?” (My usual answer is that I love my major because it’s broad and allows me to become skilled in multiple areas at the same time).

We’re majoring in talking.

We’re likely to become future influencers.

We’re only good at soft skill subjects (e.g., public speaking, writing) and can’t do math or science.

We only study Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter as a part of our curriculum.

Now, don’t get me wrong, some of these stereotypes are true depending on who you’re interacting with. In my case, I have never had a natural talent for math or science. It has been my biggest joy in life that I no longer have to engage in any more algebra.

Lumping everyone in with these assumptions is unfair and, quite frankly, rude. I am not less than someone who studies engineering because of my major. I’m still a hard worker. I’m still going to be a success in life, and it’s all thanks to my passion and dedication to what I’m studying. The thing is, no one is impressed by a “talker.”

Despite the weird, judgmental looks, the numerous questions, and more than once, insults, I get when I tell people my major, I still love it, and have no plans on dropping or switching it. But that doesn’t mean I don’t feel the weight of words on my own perspective of communication.

I caught myself being self-deprecating just the other day. It was one of those “go around and share basic info” ice breakers, and when I told my little group about my major, I realized I had rolled my eyes and laughed, as if to say, “I know, pretty stupid, right?” It was only after I left my class, which (by the way) was biology, that I stopped and asked myself why I had done that. So many people, especially those with unique backgrounds, interests, and situations, feel the need to “laugh it off” to assimilate into what the norm or expectation is.

I felt embarrassed at what I had done, not just because I knew I wanted to be proud of my degree, but because my 8-year-old self would be confused. It was our goal to make it here, to university, and pursue something we love, so why didn’t I keep my head up?

I hate that I get sh*t for trying to educate myself. I don’t ever let it stop me, though.

I have never genuinely considered switching majors because I don’t think I’d be as successful as I am in anything else. I guess you could say I’m just good at talking, and you know what, I’ll take that any day.

I encourage you, wherever you are in your higher education, to be proud of how far you’ve come and to take a minute and acknowledge where you want to go. I’m inspired by you, and you should be motivated to continue on your path, not because it’s cool or whatever, but because you find joy and excitement in what you’re pursuing!