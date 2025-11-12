If CU Boulder Majors Were 2025 Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The University of Colorado Boulder has a wide range of personalities, yet your major somehow says a lot about who you are. It’s not just about what you study; it’s a whole vibe. So, naturally, we had to ask the question. If CU Boulder majors were modern trends, which one would we be?

English – “Cozy Core”

English majors practically live inside Norlin Library and thrive on the smell of old books and impending deadlines. They consider essay writing to be an Olympic sport, and “light reading” consists of 300 pages of Victorian literature. Candles, oversized sweaters, annotated novels, and the chaos of trying to sound profound while writing your fifth paper at 2 a.m. Sleep-deprived, maybe, but at least aesthetic.

Environmental Studies – “Sustainability Chic”

They thrift everything, compost correctly, and somehow make owning a Nalgene look cool. Their Vibe says “save the planet,” but they somehow make it seem stylish. They’ll hike before sunrise and post a sunset story captioned “This is my therapy.” And honestly? They might just have it figured out.

Psychology – “Wellness Era”

They have therapized their friends, roommates, and parents. They say “boundaries” like it’s a love language, and they have at least three journals, all with different types of healing. Affirmations, matcha, and an understanding of attachment theory that is both impressive and terrifying define their aesthetic.

Film – “Indie Aesthetic”

Always filming and always vibing. They could make a walk across campus appear like a scene from a movie. They’ll say with complete seriousness, “It’s all about the lighting,” and speak about Greta Gerwig as if she were a saint. Every outfit, playlist, and heartbreak swerves as potential B-roll for them. In other words, film majors are the preformative males of the CU campus.

Engineering – “Tech Minimalism”

They are the person in a hoodie, clutching two energy drinks, muttering something about MATLAB. They sustain themselves on a diet of caffeine, code, and chaos. Luxury for them is when their project makes it through compilation on the first try. From what I’ve heard from my sister, that is a near-impossible feat.

Sociology – “Activist Academia”

They’ve read Foucault and marched for a course in the same week, if not the same day. They annotate everything like it’s gospel and can turn any group chat conversation into a political discussion. Their tote bag contains a reusable water bottle, three highlighters, and the passion to dismantle the patriarchy.

Art and Art History – “Pinterest Manifestation Board”

Their life could be an aesthetic moodboard. They thrift like it’s a religion, dress like they live in some French film, and always smell a bit like paint and coffee. Their studio space? Organized chaos. Their Instagram feed, on the other hand, is curated perfection.

Journalism – “Hot Girl Hustle”

Laptop open, latte half done, breaking news about campus frama. Journalism majors are the pro multitaskers who somehow come alive under pressure. They have never missed a deadline, except emotionally, and can write a 1,000-word article in the time most people take to choose a font.

Integrative Physiology – “Wellness Influencer”

They wake up at 6 a.m., drink green juice, and somehow still make it to class on time. They post gym selfies and mental health reminders with equal sincerity. Their vibe is a mix of protein shakes and text-level discipline. Or, they are in pajamas on the couch, eating junk food, and trying to cram for their anatomy exam. It’s all about balance.

Environmental design – “Cottagecore”

They are sketching in a corner of the CINC building, wearing Carhartt overalls and vintage headphones, their Pinterest boards full of sunlit homes and sustainable design ideas. They want to build a cabin with solar panels and a perfect view of the Flatirons. They also probably always have an exacto knife on them, so watch yourself.

CU Boulder’s full of characters. Whether you’re a Cozy Core English major buried in essays or a Tech Bro living off of caffeine, we’re all just trying to make it through college with a little style — and a lot of coffee.