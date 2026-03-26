I Wrote About My Filler And Then The Industry Called

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weeks ago, I published an article about getting lip filler, my experience, my choice, and my refusal to be ashamed of it. I didn’t expect much. It was just another article that came from a little itch and became something worth sharing

Then I got a message on LinkedIn.

A head of PR at Allergan Aesthetics, the company behind BOTOX® Cosmetic and the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, had read my article. Her team had read my article. And she wanted to talk.

So we did. For over an hour, she gave me what I can only describe as a masterclass, not just on the products, but on the industry itself. What does it think about stigma? What is it doing about it? And why, according to her, the fight to destigmatize aesthetics is something the people inside the industry care about just as much as we do.

“It’s None of Your Business.”

Before she ever talked business, she made her personal stance crystal clear: people need to stop commenting on women’s bodies. Full stop. What other women do, what men think, what anyone has to say about your choices, none of it is their concern. That’s her personal philosophy, and it turns out, it’s woven directly into Allergan’s messaging.

The company’s guiding principle is simple: do what makes you feel like the best version of you. Not what makes you look younger, not what makes you more appealing to someone else, but what makes you feel like you. And if you’re going to make that choice, Allergan’s position is that you deserve the safest, most rigorously tested, most carefully researched product available.

The Pendulum Has Swung

If you’ve been paying attention to aesthetic trends lately, you’ve probably noticed something: the overfilled, ultra-augmented “Instagram face” look that dominated the 2010s is out. Natural is in.

She confirmed what many of us have felt. The industry has watched a massive pendulum shift, from the era of pronounced cheeks, heavy lips, and buccal fat removals, to a widespread rejection of anything overdone. Interestingly, she told me that about 90% of the people who are currently dissolving their filler are turning around and retreating, just with a lighter touch and a different technique.

For Botox specifically, she busted a myth I’ve heard constantly: that less is always safer. The FDA-approved dose for upper facial lines is actually 64 units, far more than the “baby Botox” approach of 20 units that’s become trendy. The industry even has a saying:

dose equals duration.

Getting significantly less than the clinically studied dose doesn’t just mean shorter results; it can actually increase the likelihood of your body developing resistance over time. Which is something to ask your injector about.

The Gatekeeping No One Talks About

Here’s where the conversation got really interesting for me.

She explained something I hadn’t considered: pharmaceutical companies like Allergan are legally prohibited by the FDA from marketing or educating providers on any use of their products that isn’t FDA-approved. That means all the procedures you hear about on TikTok, jawline slimming, “Barbie Botox,” bunny lines, those are all off-label uses. Allergan cannot train injectors on them. Cannot talk about dosing. Cannot give guidance on technique.

The result? A Wild West of unregulated practice, inconsistent results, and a consumer base that’s left to figure it out on their own. That, she said, is one of the most underacknowledged forms of gatekeeping in the industry. It’s not that companies don’t want to help; it’s that their hands are legally tied on anything beyond their approved indications.

Which is exactly why Allergan went through the entire FDA approval process for platysma band treatment (those neck bands you sometimes see on runners or weightlifters). They’re now the only company in the U.S. that can legally train providers on how to treat them, with a standardized, studied, proven methodology.

Social Media, Stigma, and What the Industry Is Actually Doing About It

I asked her directly: Has social media made filler stigma better or worse?

The honest answer: both, and it’s complicated.

She explained that two to three years ago, Allergan’s brand monitoring started catching a significant spike in negative filler sentiment across social platforms, people shaming those who’d gotten work done, doctors tearing apart celebrity appearances in “reaction” videos, the rise of terms like “filler migration” (which, she clarified, is almost always the result of the wrong product placed at the wrong depth, not an inherent flaw of filler itself). Every time a celebrity’s appearance became a trending takedown, overall injectable sentiment dropped across the entire category. It wasn’t just bad for Allergan. It was bad for everyone.

Their response was a campaign called Naturally You, an unbranded initiative focused on educating consumers about hyaluronic acid fillers without even mentioning the JUVÉDERM® name. Because pharmaceutical regulations allow companies to speak about a category without naming a specific product, Allergan was able to have a wider, more honest conversation about what filler actually is, why migration happens, and what safe, quality treatment looks like. They even published a consumer and provider research report you can download at naturallyyouwithha.com.

And their product-specific campaigns? Allergan made a deliberate choice years ago to stop using celebrities and instead feature real patients, real people who just wanted to look like themselves. Their current BOTOX® campaign, “The One and Only You,” and their JUVÉDERM® campaign, “For Every Side of You,” are built entirely around that philosophy. Different backgrounds, different aesthetics, different reasons for being in the chair.

It’s Not Just for “That Type of Person”

One thing she said that stuck with me: aesthetics has historically been marketed as a category for a very specific kind of person, wealthy, white, and a certain age. And that has done enormous damage.

She talked about the incredible injectors Allergan has worked with, who are actively reshaping that narrative, Black and Brown providers who are not only doing exceptional work, but speaking to their communities in language that actually resonates. She mentioned that patients of color often come in describing what they want in terms of how they feel, “I look tired,” “I look like I’m always mad”, rather than requesting specific procedures. And part of Allergan’s education work with their network of master injectors is helping providers recognize that language and translate it into the right treatment conversation.

The goal, as she described it, is simple: aesthetics should be for everyone who wants it. Not just people who can afford to figure it out on their own.

What I Actually Took Away

I went into that call hoping for a good article. I came out with a completely different understanding of an industry I thought I already understood.

The stigma around injectables isn’t just a social media problem. It’s a regulatory problem, an education problem, a diversity problem, and, honestly, a communication problem between patients and providers. The industry isn’t perfect, she was the first to admit that, but there are people inside it who genuinely care. Who are fighting to make information accessible. Who believe that if you’re going to make this choice, you deserve to make it with full knowledge and the best tools available.

All information in this piece was gathered through an interview with a public relations representative at Allergan Aesthetics. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a licensed provider before pursuing any aesthetic treatment.