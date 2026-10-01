I Tried CorePower For The First Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

About two weeks ago, I received a text from my friend begging me to go to a yoga sculpt class with her that Friday. I had heard good things about CorePower before, but had never actually thought about attending one of the classes. When Friday finally arrived, I made my way straight from my General Biology lecture to my friends dorm, and then to the yoga studio.

As we caught each other up, nerves started to make their way all over my body. I had done workout classes before, but it had been at least a month, and they were more cardio based. I was more nervous because CorePower, specifically the one on the Hill, is infamous among all Boulder girls — sorority girls, health gurus and athletes alike.

My first impression of the studio was that it was very quaint and minimalistic. As someone whose hometown stores are built that way, there was an underlying appreciation for this studio. My nerves died down a little, but kicked back up again as soon as the instructor walked in and class began.

I have been doing yoga for about a year and half now, so it was definitely nice to understand what the instructor was asking of us in the warmup. I was enjoying the class a lot at the beginning, but my body’s tone started to shift as soon as we were instructed to pick up our weights. Even though the heaviest weight I grabbed prior to class was eight pounds, I was still struggling, even after lowering my weight to five pounds.

One immediate observation of mine was that the humidity in the room and the sweat on my body — which was quickly making its way to my yoga mat — was accumulating rather quickly. Again, I had experienced workout classes and sweat such as this before, but this was on another level.

After using every ounce of energy my body possessed, the instructor finally allowed us to rest. The end of the class finally came and I had the ability to question my life, while laying in my hard earned sweat in lying shavasana. After taking this first class, I ended up taking a second class a day later, and also enjoying that class as well.

My only recommendations are to not do CorePower sculpt classes more than two times in the span of four days, and to wear clothes that can get soaked in the inevitable sweat. The perks of CorePower are the free week, the burn of the workout, and becoming cultured with this wildly popular studio here at CU Boulder.