How Routine Keeps Me Sane

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was a little kid I have been a creature of habit. It all really started when I was in late elementary school/early middle school.

I would always make sure that I went to bed at a certain time — 9 p.m.

I would always make sure I woke up at a certain time — 6:30 a.m.

I knew to always eat breakfast in the morning or it would make me nauseous.

I was ready to leave the house for school at the exact time of 7:15 a.m.

I came home and went to do homework right away.

I always had dinner at 5:30 p.m.

I would always brush my teeth and shower at 8 p.m.

Then I would do it all over again everyday.

Routines are something that have always brought me peace and happiness. It has shown to be beneficial as it can help manage more effectively, allow for better sleep, eat healthier, and become more active . I know that I have seen such huge differences, which I think is why I have been so fixated on having a stable routine. I have actually found that, when I am not within my routine, I feel stuck or overwhelmed, because I can’t do the things I normally accomplish in my day to day schedule. I have especially found that this has impacted me drastically while being in college. Ever since I have had to live on my own — make my own choices, eat singular meals, do almost everything alone — having a routine has given me a sense of comfort knowing that I have things set out for the day.

I truly am the kind of person that loves knowing what is next and hates the anticipation of not knowing. For example, I enjoy watching movies that I have seen a million times over and over again. Having a routine keeps me calm and collected knowing that I have something to do right after the other, and I never get sick of it. I am actually so grateful I incorporated it into my life so early on and will probably continue to do so for the rest of my life. Thank you to my mom for genuinely being an almond mom and being so obsessed with structure, because it has made me become so independent.