Happy Diabetes Awareness Month!

The month of November is bittersweet for me. Most people aren’t aware of this, but November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and as someone who has been diabetic for almost twenty years, this month carries a lot of meaning to me, and everyone in the diabetic community.

So, what is Type 1 Diabetes?

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disorder that causes one’s body to attack the pancreas, destroying the insulin-producing cells. Type 1 Diabetes is so much more than just giving yourself insulin, though. It is counting carbs, always carrying supplies with you, and never having a day off.” Honestly, diabetes can be exhausting sometimes. I cannot count the number of times that I wished to have one day of not having to worry about my blood sugar or taking insulin. Still, unfortunately for me, and over 2 million Americans living with the same condition, that is not an option. Yes, diabetes is 24/7 365 days a year.

What not to say to a diabetic:

“Can you eat that?” The answer is yes, we can eat whatever we want as long as we give ourselves insulin, and this does include sugar, despite the widespread belief that diabetics cannot have sugar. I would also like to address the stigma that sugar causes type 1 diabetes. This is not true! There is nothing that anyone can do to prevent type 1 diabetes, including diet.

“Do you have the good or bad kind of diabetes?”

There is no “bad” or “good” type of diabetes. People with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes experience unique struggles, and both type 1 and type 2 diabetics are tired of being asked if we have the good or bad kind! So please do not ask your diabetic friends if they have the “bad” type of diabetes; having a lifelong, chronic autoimmune disease is never fun.

“Is there a cure?”

No, there is no cure for type 1 Diabetes. People living with diabetes will struggle with this condition for the rest of their lives, and believe me, we all want a cure, but there is currently no way to reverse diabetes. There are only ways to treat it.

Wanna hear some fun facts about diabetes?

Diabetes is one of the most expensive chronic conditions to live with; an estimated $412 billion is spent a year on diabetes care! That is an insane amount of money, and draws attention to the fact that health care should be free!

Insulin was first discovered by a Canadian doctor, the name of Fredrick Banting, in 1921. His work has saved so many lives, and because of him, type 1 diabetes is no longer a death sentence.

Diabetes can develop at any age. I was 2 years old when I was diagnosed, so I was very young. But other people, such as my brother, aren’t diagnosed until they are older; he was 10 when he was diagnosed. I’ve even met someone who was diagnosed at 20!



Being a diabetic isn’t all that bad. There is an amazing community of type 1 diabetics, and organizations dedicated to making our lives easier, such as Beyond Type 1! Yes, diabetes comes with its struggles, but we are resilient and continue to defy all odds. So to all diabetics out there, I see you, and you are not alone. If you’re not diabetic, I hope this article was educational for you, and maybe you learned something new.