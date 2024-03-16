Glow & Go: My Top Five Favorite Bubble Skincare Products

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

I’m a bit ashamed to admit it, but for years my skincare routine has only consisted of washing my face in the shower and occasionally applying moisturizer. As I’ve started getting older, however, I’m realizing I need to make a change. Introducing Bubble: a skincare brand with science-backed products for all different kinds of complexions. My skin can be a bit sensitive at times, so I loved that their line is fragrance-free and made with natural, high-quality ingredients. One of the biggest selling points for me was the cost—I’ve purchased high-end skincare products in the past that cost anywhere from $75 to $100 for one small bottle, whereas Bubble Skincare’s most expensive single product on their website is only $20. You can even buy the entire base routine bundle for $99! Out of all their available products, it’s hard to know where to start, so here are my top five favorites (in no particular order):

Morning Rays Brightening Eye Cream: Between midterms and time changes, it’s been getting increasingly difficult to wake up in the mornings, which is why I’m obsessed with products like Morning Rays Brightening Eye Cream. With ingredients like turmeric extract, vitamin C, and green tea extract, this under-eye moisturizer is perfect for brightening, eliminating dark circles and reducing puffiness. As someone who frequently suffers from “tired eyes,” Morning Rays not only gives them a boost of energy but leaves them feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask: I frequently suffer from textured and bumpy skin, so I make a point to exfoliate at least once a week using the Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask. Ingredients include an alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) blend and polyhydroxy acids (PHA) which are both gentle exfoliants that are great for sensitive skin and help hydrate while simultaneously clearing dead skin cells and other bumps. I was a bit hesitant trying this product based on the chemical-sounding ingredients listed, until I learned that AHAs and PHAs are actually acids derived from fruits. I love products that have natural ingredients and leave my skin feeling soft and smooth!

Bounce Back Balancing Toner Mist: I never really understood the need for toners—how many different skincare products do I really need? But when I first tried the Bounce Back Balancing Toner Mist, my perspective immediately changed. Packaged in a smaller-sized bottle fit for a backpack or tote, Bounce Back is the perfect mid-day refresh and helps hydrate your skin while reducing shine. Ingredients like sea water and willow bark extract also help with minimizing the appearance of pores and soothing redness.

Solar Mate Invisible Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40: I have freckles and a pale complexion, so sunscreen has always been a necessity for me. When I discovered Solar Mate Invisible Daily Mineral Sunscreen, I was ecstatic: the ideal sheer sunscreen to carry in my purse! While most sun protection is packed with harmful chemicals, this full-spectrum SPF 40 UVA/UVB sunscreen is filled with natural ingredients like cocoa seed extract, raspberry seed extract, and ginseng extract. As someone who spends most of her day glued to a screen, the fact that it offers blue light protection is just the cherry on top!

Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask: You need all the moisturization you can get when you live in the dry Colorado climate and that’s why the Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask is one of my go-to Bubble products. I just apply a little after my nighttime skincare routine and wake up feeling renewed and restored! Ingredients include arnica and biosaccharide gum, which work together to retain moisture and soothe irritated skin. Overnight moisturizers have always been a favorite of mine, so I couldn’t resist giving this one a try and immediately fell in love with it!

Whether it’s a cleanser, moisturizer, toner, acne treatment, or serum, Bubble is sure to satisfy your skincare needs. Want to give them a try? Use the discount code “KRISTEEM948” for 10% off your online order!