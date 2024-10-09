Fundamentals Of The First-Month Freshman 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College, a new chapter of life: leaving home to be exposed to a new sense of independence and opportunities can be daunting to say the least. Here is a list of the main 10 lessons I learned throughout my first month of attending university.

Get a Calendar (trust me you need it)

There is so much to do in college that it can be so overwhelming—from classes to hanging out with friends to writing for Her Campus CU Boulder, the amount of opportunities can be difficult to manage, and for me to remember. My calendar has become my new bestie, allowing me to grow my time management skills, decide what events to go to and remember to call my mom. Whether it’s a physical planner or an online database (I love my Notion calendar), having a space to plan my own time makes me feel more relaxed, organized and like a “real” adult.

I love my mommy (and I’m Slowly becoming her)

People say “you never value something until it’s gone” and never in my life have I missed my mom more than during my month away in college. With all the new experiences and opportunities, I’ve yearned more for the familiar, and more importantly, I’ve yearned more for home. I’ve grown to miss my dad asking how my day was after school, driving around with my sister and my mom’s homemade meals. Best believe, I’m home way more often than I think my parents expected. And as I’ve continued to grow in my independence, I’ve realized that I have to be my own mom. Actions that I used to roll my eyes at have become staples in my own life (ie. stress cleaning my boyfriend’s kitchen).

This is the time to be yourself (‘Cause who else would you be?)

I’ve realized that in college, people love you more when you act authentically yourself. When you’re not afraid to be yourself, it’s easier to find someone that celebrates who you are. How are you supposed to find your people if you’re masquerading around as someone else? The beauty of being at such a big school is that there are all types of people, there are so many people that will love you just for being you. Not everyone is going to like you, and you’re not going to like everyone else, but that’s the beauty in diversity. What I’ve noticed is that people aren’t afraid to express themselves in any way they want. From men dressed as Spider-Man to dancing around to “Hot to Go” in the middle of campus, if your peers aren’t afraid to be themselves, why are you?

Try the Club (you can always leave)

After attending the club fair, I was overwhelmed to say the least. There are so many opportunities to go out and find out who you truly are—be authentic to yourself and try out new things to find out who your people are. There is no loss in trying new experiences; all it becomes is a lesson to better understand who you are. It’s a chance to discover, “Oh, I actually do really love this,” or “maybe this isn’t for me.” You can always decide a situation isn’t for you, but don’t let your fears overtake your desire to learn and grow as a person. I joined Her Campus on whim. I was just scrolling through Instagram, applied haphazardly and now it has become one of the main highlights of my week. There is no harm in trying something new; you may meet your future besties, roommates, or even significant other.

Not Everything is for you (and that’s okay)

While you shouldn’t be afraid to try new things, not everything is going to be fit for you. And that’s okay. Remember that rejection is redirection; if something doesn’t work out, you are being led to something bigger and better. There are so many chances to go and find something that will allow you to grow as a person. Not everything is in the cards for you, yet there are so many opportunities that are. Go out and explore who you are and leave everything that isn’t for you behind. Maybe a similar opportunity will arise in the future.

I miss my car (kinda)

My freedom, oh how I miss you so. Am I being a bit dramatic – yes – yet I do miss zooming around in my little Sarabru. While I can go to most things by walking, bussing or scootering, I miss the ease that having a car brings. And while I am happy with the monetary and environmental impacts of not bringing a car, every once in a while I lose my mind trying to figure out the bus system. But at the same time, I am blessed that I don’t have to deal with Boulder traffic (Boulder drivers please slow down, I’m scared for my life). I do feel pretty confined to campus without my car, however, I don’t think I would have made the decision to bring it anyways. Thank you to all the people that I leech off of, your service and chauffeur talents are greatly appreciated.

you can’t do it all (just go to bed)

With everything going on at a college campus, it is so tempting to try and do it all. Reminder: you can’t. You need to sleep. You need to relax. You need to binge watch Total Drama Island (trust me, my roommate is really good at this). Burnout is so real, so don’t force yourself to be a victim of it. Take time for yourself and simply do nothing. You have four years to run around and accomplish everything you want to. Taking a weekend off isn’t the end of the world. Missing one event won’t ruin your life. Skipping a hangout won’t make your friends totally forget about you. Communicate, stay in touch with yourself and listen to what your body needs.

everyone is sick, everyone is diseased (Dirnk your vitamin c)

The second I entered this campus, I felt the germs slowly infest my life. Everywhere, there are people sneezing. You can’t escape it: sick people in the dorms. Sick people in classes. And before you know it, you are sick people. It is inevitable that you are going to contract something, but you gotta do your best to stay healthy. Orange juice has become my new bestie—that vitamin C has carried me further than I thought I would go. Be wary of where you’re going, who you’re around (and most importantly who you are kissing). Get your flu shot and use that hand sanitizer, or before you know it, that ibuprofen will be getting you through your days.

stay open-minded (you never know what’s gonna happen)

This is a new chapter in your life, so stay open-minded. College provides such an opportunity to grow and evolve; don’t let silly pre misconceptions stifle that. There are going to be things or people that you disagree with, but instead of jumping to conclusions, take a minute and try to understand where things are coming from. This will allow you to become more empathetic to people around you and grow your own understanding of the world around you. College is the time to explore, so push yourself to be uncomfortable. There is always a benefit or lesson to come.

get as much free stuff as you can (put that tuition to use)

Oh my god, does this campus give out so much free stuff. Just to name a few highlights: theme park tickets, a million t-shirts, countless coupons and makeup remover (thank you Her Campus). Take advantage of everything the campus has to offer; I mean, you’re paying for it. Go use the rec center, go to the nightly painting class and make sure you are getting the most out of that tuition. I recommend stalking all the school Instagram accounts to stay informed because you never know what kind of fun things are happening around campus. And best believe I am making use of all of my free goodies. You gotta do what you gotta do when you are a broke college student.

The first month of college has been a whirlwind to say the least. Yet, I never expected to enjoy the journey as much as I have. The new spark of independence has allowed me to expand my horizons and find out what I truly love. I have been blessed with the best roommate in the world, enjoyable professors, invigorating classes, amazing girls in the dorm, enticing new clubs, endless social events and a deeper sense of self. As my college career continues, I hope to learn more about myself by pushing through the triumphs and failures. Here’s to an amazing four years!