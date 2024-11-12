The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hope. Once, it wasn’t just a word; it was a lifeline, a pulse threading through generations, handed down from mothers to daughters who believed, despite it all, that change was possible. Hope held us through history’s darkest nights, through the roar of world wars, the brutality of enslavement, the silence of erasure. It was our secret weapon, our shield, our quiet rebellion. Hope held us through witch hunts that painted our strength as sin, through suffrage marches stained with blood, through revolutions sparked by whispered truths. And yet, today, that hope feels like a faint echo, slipping away, betrayed by the very nation that once told us to believe in freedom.

Tonight, as the light dims, I feel the weight of every woman who has come before me—their voices lingering in the air, their shadows stretched. I see their hands, weathered and calloused, hands that stitched banners and cradled newborns, hands that pushed against doors that never seemed to budge. Women who fought without armor, protected by nothing but conviction, fighting not just for survival, but for dignity, for autonomy, for the right to be whole. They believed they were building a foundation strong enough for us to stand on, strong enough to protect our bodies and our choices. But now, brick by brick, right by right, that foundation is being stolen from beneath us, as if their sacrifices meant nothing.

This is more than a loss of rights; it is the erasure of centuries of struggle. The earth itself seems to grieve with us—forests set ablaze, rivers poisoned, storms more violent than ever, as if the world itself cries out against those who would destroy it. Those in power sign away our future with callous disregard, dismissing generations of hard-won progress with the stroke of a pen. They gamble with our lives, our bodies, our dreams, as if these were mere bargaining chips in their endless game of power and profit. But they cannot erase the truth of history: this war is ancient, and we have been here before. From Cleopatra to Joan of Arc to the suffrage jailed for daring to speak, women have fought, women have bled, and women have risen, again and again. This war is not new— it is simply repackaged, and once again, we find ourselves called to fight.

A president, a leader, is supposed to be the heart of a nation, but what does it say when that heart beats only for the powerful? When children born into dreams of freedom look up to find those dreams shattered, to see walls where there should have been doors, to feel the sting of betrayal from a country that promised better? They have told our little girls to dream, but they have stolen the very rights that make those dreams possible. They’ve cut the future into pieces, turning back the clock to a time when women were seen, not heard, when our bodies belonged not to us, but to the men who governed us.

To every young woman, mother, and daughter who has ever believed in freedom—how do we tell them to keep believing when we see that freedom slipping away? How do we reassure them that their voices hold power when they see those voices silenced, see rights stripped, see the very fabric of democracy torn at its seams? In every city, every school, every hidden corner of this nation, there are people who have poured their souls into building a better world, and who have taught our children the importance of compassion, justice, equality. And yet, here we stand, watching those very ideals vanish like smoke.

This is what happens when power is hoarded by those who wield it like a weapon. History has shown us what grows in silence: injustice thrives in the cracks, oppression feeds on apathy, and despair seeps in when hope is stripped away. And yet, time and again, women have stood against the tide. Through the silence of oppression, through the chains of patriarchy, through every law and custom meant to contain us, we have found ways to rise. We are the daughters of the suffragettes, the sisters of the activists, the descendants of women who marched, protested, and voted because they knew that freedom was not a gift—it was a right that had to be demanded, defended, and fought for.

And now, it is anger that fuels us, a righteous anger that generations before us have known too well. This anger is our fire, our revolt, beating as the pulse of every protest, the fuel of every revolution. Anger has always been our shield against a world that told us to be silent, to be submissive, to be small. But we are done shrinking ourselves. As our rights are clawed back, as our freedoms are signed away to those who see our humanity as negotiable, anger becomes our power. Let them call us hysterical, unruly, disruptive. Let them brand us with the same words they’ve used to control us for centuries. We are not here to be dismissed; we are here to be heard.

We rise. We take to the streets, to the classrooms, to the courtrooms. We gather our voices, our stories, our strength. We inherit the rage and resilience of our foremothers and build something that cannot be torn down. We refuse to let betrayal be the end of this story. They may hold power, but they will never own the strength we carry within us—the strength of a thousand generations and the power of every woman who ever refused to be silenced.

For every mother who has bled and sacrificed, for every daughter who dreams, for every ancestor who dared to hope that we might be free—we will not rest. We turn our anger into armor and our voices into the battle cry that will not be ignored. We are here not only for ourselves, but for those yet to come. Let them try to silence us, to erase us. We are the daughters of revolution, the sisters of rebellion, and we will not go quietly. Not today, not ever.