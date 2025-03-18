The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love things that smell good, and I love smelling good. Maybe it’s the fact that my sun sign is ruled by Venus (shoutout to my taurus and libra women), but I love anything that has to do with self-care. My favorite scents are sweet, warm and/or have notes of citrus. My least favorite scents are woodsy or things with a strong floral smell. Since the name of this perfume is Flowerbomb Extreme, I was a bit nervous that it would be extremely floral, but I’m a sucker for cute packaging and a nice perfume. So when the Campus Trendsetters Squad x Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Extreme campaign gave me the chance to try the perfume, I jumped on the opportunity!

I found myself pleasantly surprised when I smelled the perfume and inhaled a rich and balanced scent that was both warm and sweet. It was a scent that I would have likely chosen for myself if I was out perfume shopping. The website describes Flowerbomb Extreme as “sweet and juicy”, and having key notes of “Vanilla, Raspberry, Rose Absolute, Freesia, and Patchouli”. The perfume lived up to this description with the sweet and warm notes balancing out the rose and freesia perfectly creating a scent that feels both youthful and mature. The packaging and design of the bottle was also a plus! The opaque baby pink grenade shaped design of the bottle with black detailing makes this feel like a luxury perfume and is incredibly on theme!

While it feels upscale, it also feels like something that’s appropriate for a 22-year-old college student to wear for a multitude of occasions. This scent is definitely something I would incorporate into my daily perfume routine, but would also be perfect for a night out or grabbing dinner with the girls.

When I initially got the bottle, I made my friends smell the scent to get their feedback on the perfume; the conclusion was that we would all wear it! If I were to give any constructive criticism, it would be that this perfume is more sweet than floral, especially as it settles into your skin, which I don’t mind (but it is something to be aware of). I will also say that the scent faded a bit as the day went on, and by the end of the day it was pretty subtle. However, I did wear it to a dance class, so I may have sweated some of the scent off.

Regardless, I really enjoyed this perfume and if you are looking for a sweet, fruity and warm scent, I’m sure you will too! Overall, I would recommend this perfume if you want to smell and feel good! If you want to do some research on your own, you can see more details on Victor & Rolf’s website,