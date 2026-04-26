5 Years Later

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going into my freshman year of college, I had the mindset that I would get my work done, major in psychology so I could get a high-paying job, and graduate as soon as possible. In fact, I decided I was going to graduate in three years, even if it meant sacrificing my mental health for academics. I lived with this mentality until I came to the realization that I was absolutely miserable, I hated my major, and knew that psychology wasn’t the path for me. I knew in my heart I was put on this earth to teach history, and I decided to change my major.

After the process of changing my major, I was told I would have to take a fifth year because I had decided to change my major so late. Surprisingly, I felt relieved, as if a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. I didn’t even realize how much stress I was carrying until I was told I would graduate a year late. I was originally supposed to graduate with the class of 2026, so in a couple of weeks, but now I will be graduating in 2027. I realized taking a fifth year was a good choice for me when the thought of leaving college this spring made me physically sick to my stomach because I am not mentally ready to be an adult in the real world. Being a fifth year gives me the opportunity to focus more on academics while preparing for my career post graduation in a less stressful environment than the traditional four-year route.

I am excited to take my time and really appreciate all that Boulder has to offer. I realized that I did not take the full advantage of the resources Boulder has around me when I was an underclassman, and now I am completely using the resources that are available in Boulder. Living in the city of Boulder is truly a privilege; there are few places in the world where you can go out and hike or ski. I have always had a love for the outdoors, so I am excited that I have another year of hiking, snowboarding, and camping ahead of me before I graduate.

Taking a fifth year, or even an extra semester, is a fantastic way to really absorb the information you are learning in classes. An extra year will give me the opportunity to focus more and worry less about cramming my schedule in and just passing my classes. I am now able to focus and learn, which is why people go to college in the first place: to learn. Being a fifth-year student will allow me to boost my GPA before I graduate, which will allow me to get a better job than if I had just passed without understanding the material I had learned. As someone who struggles with balancing a lot of learning material at one time, this was a good option for me. I know some people work best when their schedules are full to the brim, but I am the opposite; when my schedule is full, I fall apart.

While I am excited to take a fifth year, there is also the sadness that comes with it. A majority of my friends are graduating and moving on with their lives. I am going to miss the girls I have become so close with over the past four years, but at the same time, I am immensely proud of every one of them for graduating and pursuing their dream careers. I worried that taking a fifth year would be lonely, but after talking to my mom, I realized that taking a fifth year is also a chance to form new friendships and grow closer with my friends who have graduated, despite most of them moving away.

On top of most of my friends leaving, I have to consider the judgment I could potentially get from other students. At 22 years old, I often feel like the oldest student in the room, and I cannot imagine being 23 and how much older I will feel than my peers. Often, older students face judgment and struggle to make friends because being the oldest person in a classroom is not a good feeling; it also makes it harder to relate to your fellow classmates, almost like you are out of the loop. This is something I have come to terms with and accepted. I don’t necessarily want to be the oldest student in the room, but at the same time, I am working on not caring if I am older or if I am the only fifth year; all that matters is that I am graduating and focusing on my future.

Like everything else in life, there are pros and cons to taking a fifth year. I found that for me, the pros greatly outweigh the cons. Because I am taking a fifth year, I am able to immerse myself in my academic life, which gives me the chance to be the best, most educated teacher that I can possibly be. When I was young, in middle school, I didn’t even see myself making it to college, so in the grand scheme of things, taking a fifth year isn’t a big deal, and I am immensely proud of myself for not only making it to college but also being able to know what is best for me and my mental health.