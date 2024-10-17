Fighting For Answers In A Gender-Biased System

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our healthcare system has an infamous history of neglecting women. Despite the fact that women make up half of the population, medical research and treatment is usually targeted towards men – the National Institute of Health only started requiring women participants in clinical trials in 1993. After that, a large percentage of drugs were removed from the market because of the gender specific risks. Fortunately, there’s been even more changes in recent decades like executive decisions to increase women’s healthcare research and support privacy. But, the issues women face in the healthcare system are still prevalent today.

Despite improved regulations, the healthcare system still manages to promote bias and ignorance. Although gender equality is a never-ending battle, equality should exist at the systemic level. Instead, women constantly experience dismissal, mistreatments, and misdiagnoses. For instance, cardiovascular disease in women is overlooked and 50% less likely to be correctly diagnosed. This is largely due to differing symptoms that haven’t been understood because of a history of male-specific research. However, gender bias in the medical field also contributes to this type of neglect. For conditions like endometriosis, autism, and ADHD, women have been told that they’re “being dramatic” or “it’s just stress.” Even if it’s unconscious, doctors are perpetuating a system that demeans women.

I’ve heard countless stories of mothers, coworkers, and friends who have struggled with the healthcare system. As a young woman with a chronic illness— poly cystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) — I’m all too familiar with the inadequacies of women’s healthcare. PCOS is a chronic condition that can cause infertility, insulin sensitivity, weight gain, and menstrual irregularities to name a few. Though, there’s probably more related symptoms that we don’t even know about. Without more funding for research, PCOS remains an extremely misunderstood disease. And since we don’t fully understand it, there are no current medications available for the specific symptoms of PCOS. Instead, patients like myself have to resort to medications made for other illnesses like type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance that have similar symptoms.

Getting diagnosed with PCOS is a whole other battle, as symptoms can be attributed to other issues. I went to doctors for years with my health issues and was always dismissed as an overdramatic, hormonal teenage girl. I struggled with masacre-like periods and an inability to lose weight. My self esteem plummeted and I blamed myself for my weight, despite exercising everyday without eating enough calories to sustain myself. It was exhausting. It was so frustrating to live the exact same way as my peers, yet my body behaved completely differently. I knew something was wrong with me, but each visit to the doctor made me doubt myself even more.

While struggling with these issues, my friends and I were constantly surfing the web trying to find an answer. One day, my close friend showed me a TikTok video of a girl explaining her journey with PCOS. It was eye-opening. Every single thing this stranger on the internet said felt like the retelling of my life story. I finally had something to present to my doctors.

After a traumatic gynecologist visit, a few heated discussions, and getting my blood drawn, I was finally diagnosed. All my “dramatic” claims turned out to be the symptoms of a chronic illness. It was insanely relieving to know that I wasn’t crazy and validating to disprove all the doctors who told me otherwise.

Unbeknownst to me, this was just the beginning of my journey. It’s been two years since my diagnosis, and I finally feel like I have a handle on my condition. After an endless cycle of different pill bottles and horrible side effects, I finally found a medication that works for me. I’m so grateful for the relief I have, but I know that my condition would have been treated years ago if I was a man.

My personal journey with PCOS is one of many stories of women facing inequality in the healthcare system, and a reflection of the larger systemic issues that have affected women’s health for generations. It’s imperative that policymakers, researchers, and healthcare providers actively join in the mission to prioritize female-centered diseases and research. By sharing my story and hearing about others’, I hope that we can work towards a system that addresses the unique needs of women. Someday, women’s health will no longer be an afterthought, but a priority.