Everything I’ve Consumed Lately (With My Mind)

The other day, I wrote in my journal that I felt like I was in a sort of semi-slump — it’s never enjoyable to be in one of these. You feel so productive and extremely unmotivated at the same time, even though you know you have about a million and one things to get done that day.

Slumps, even semi-slumps, can be rough on our mental health and difficult to get out of. One of the many things that contributed to my slump? The amount I consume in a day. No, I’m not talking about food. I’m talking about media.

Whether we’d like to think about it or not, the amount of media we consume in just one day can have a strong impact on all the happenings in our heads. Personally, some days my brain feels like a bumper-to-bumper highway. With everything going on in the world, my classes, my thoughts, and on my phone, it feels like a never-ending stream of information, most of which I need to care about.

To combat this, I realized I can control several channels through which the information is coming. I can allow myself to prioritize more long-form content, create instead of consume, or even just lay in my bed with my own thoughts. However, as someone who loves new ideas, mindsets, and yes, new content, I’ve learned how to highlight what fuels me and let go of what doesn’t.

They often say, “you are what you eat.” When I want to eat, I choose foods that I know will give me energy, health benefits, and keep me stable throughout my day. Most of the time, what I put into my body differs depending on what I’m doing or feeling that day. I think we should all take the same considerations into account when choosing what we put into our minds.

Here is a list of 10 things (movies, shows, podcasts, music, and books) I’ve loved consuming lately.

Podcast: The Magnus Archives

This podcast is perfect for anyone who loves horror and short stories. Set in 2018 London, Jonathan Simms takes over as the Magnus Institute’s newest archivist, in charge of reading and organizing statements of those with “paranormal encounters.” As we listen, we understand there is far more to these stories than what first appears, and we follow Jonathan and his colleagues on their way to uncover all the secrets of the Magnus Institute. I start listening to this podcast in my freshman year of high school, and there is truly nothing crafted with as much care, attention to detail, and exquisite storytelling as The Magnus Archives.

Music: Sombr

Whoever said you can’t listen to sad music daily was seriously disturbed. I started listening to Sombr this year after a couple of his songs infiltrated my FYP so consistently that I felt I could no longer ignore him. Not only are the lyrics deep and filled with emotional beauty, but the different composition in each song emphasizes the message without any words. My personal favorite is “12 to 12,” so go listen now!

Television show: Gilmore Girls

Oh, when the leaves turn yellow, orange, and red, there is no better feeling than putting on your comfort show, and for me, that show is Gilmore Girls. For someone who has had a relatively drama-free existence, I love getting my gossip from the lives of Lorelai and Rory. I dream of visiting a small town like Stars Hollow, and I take Rory’s academic mindset and make it my own. Gilmore Girls allows me to reset my brain at the end of the day, and I couldn’t be more grateful for it.

Music: Spa Tunes

Ok, this one might raise a few eyebrows, but hear me out. At the end of the day, when we’re all set in bed and ready for the sleep we’ve been craving, the worst possible thing we can do is turn on a movie, television show, or lyrical song to put us to bed. A study shows that consuming media before bedtime can disturb our circadian rhythm and prevent us from settling into a consistent sleep pattern. Switch the movies andTV shows for spa tunes, and allow yourself to feel relaxed as you ditch the blue light and constant stream of noise from keeping your brain awake.

Book: The Holocaust: An Unfinished History, by Dan Stone

If you have to read one book, for class or enjoyment, I believe everyone should read this book. Dan Stone has taken the commonly known history of the Holocaust and completely flipped it upside down, examining all the ways we have been conditioned to think about the tragedy. The key theme in this book is that the Holocaust is defined by certain words. The killings were “industrial.” The exploitation, abuse, torture and murders happened “in Europe.” The Americans “liberated” the Jews. As someone who studies language and its impact on how we perceive the world around us, I encourage you to read this book and understand that the Holocaust was not an industrial operation of murder, but a long, systematic process to cause irreparable damage and trauma. Educating ourselves is the best way to prevent history from repeating itself, and it starts by taking in content that helps us challenge ideas and concepts that we think we’re experts on.

Movie: Black Swan

I could talk about the effect Black Swan had on me and my mentality for hours, maybe even days. Not only is the storyline fantastic — a young girl becomes dominated by the black swan’s power and fulfills her dream of becoming the best ballerina in her company — but the setting, frames, dialogue, and acting are sensational. After my first time watching it, I kid you not, I sat on my couch for half an hour just to process all the emotions this film conjured up within me.

Podcast: Emma Chamberlain’s Anything Goes

Emma Chamberlain, in my opinion, is a social media genius. From her start on YouTube, Chamberlain has shown girls and women all over the world that being yourself can take you great lengths. Her podcast is a chill way to sit back and listen to debates on subjects that may seem meaningless, but Chamberlain delivers them in ways that get you thinking. Ultimately, the point of my consumption is to think, and this podcast is the gateway to considering how I feel about certain topics I wouldn’t usually talk about.

Music: “Girl, so confusing” by Charli XCX

Charli XCX broke the music industry once again when she created her BRAT album, inciting the worldwide trend of “BRAT summer.” As someone who is still reeling from her global influence, her song “Girl, so confusing” sums up, for me, girlhood. The song makes me feel comfortable with the fact that there’s a lot I don’t understand about the world and my experiences as a woman in it. It’s a satisfying way to recognize we are all collectively experiencing girlhood together, despite age, class, race, gender, sexuality, ability or knowledge.

Books: Tiny little books

I love a tiny, little book. Whether it’s ones with short stories or pages filled with inspirational messages, a tiny book can bring you a little joy during your day, and bonus, it fits perfectly in any bag, purse or backpack. One of my favorite tiny books right now is Life’s Journey According to Mr. Rodgers by .

Social Media: @girlinbluestudios

If you’re someone, like me, who gives herself a few moments during the day to check in on Instagram, I highly recommend you check out @girlinbluestudios. They are an independent marketing company offering services that focus on brand identity design and campaign creation. However, I love, love, love watching their reels over on Instagram. A few of my favorite videos include ideas like “scented tissue collabs,” “if I were to create a viral hairbrush, here’s how I’d do it,” and “bagel branding.” Girl In Blue Studios’ videos are lively, full of new ideas, and revolve around anyone with an interest in creative branding.

Whatever your interests may be, whatever form of content you like consuming the best, I would love you to consider taking some of my suggestions. Everything included in my list has given me peace of mind, a broader view of the human experience, and a love for people who are passionate about what they do. Take what you need, and pass what you don’t on to others. It’s time we all give our brains a rest!