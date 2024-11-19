The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, Thanksgiving was a fun-filled, worry-free holiday. With a break from elementary school, our only job was to converse with family, say please and thank you, and eat a delicious dinner. Our biggest complaints were having to clear the table and eat a vegetable. Nowadays, a culture of diets and body standards promotes a less-than-ideal holiday. Especially for those that have recovered or are recovering from an eating disorder, Thanksgiving is a nightmare. Here’s some tips and tricks to have a healthy and worry-free holiday this year.

Don’t listen to Aunt Sally.

This applies to whichever relative of yours likes to inappropriately comment on your body—I know we all have one. While visiting with family, it’s vital to your sanity to remember that no one has a valid opinion on your health and your body—because they aren’t you! Although it’s annoying to attempt to ignore those constant comments, remember that their lack of social manners should not allow you to feel bad about yourself.

Eat breakfast!

Every other day of the year, three meals a day is usually recommended. Yet, there seems to be a trend of fasting before a big Thanksgiving meal. Here’s the issue: you’ll be starving by the time dinner rolls around, which is only going to make you overeat, and perpetuate those negative eating-related thoughts. Listen to your body, and make sure to eat throughout the day. You’ll thank yourself later.

Wear something cute (and comfortable)!

The stress of picking out an outfit for all the family photos has definitely been on my mind. I miss the days where my mom would pick out a dress for me, and I didn’t have to think twice. Unfortunately, we’re all adults who have to dress themselves. To mitigate any dysmorphic thinking, make sure to pick out something you feel confident in. Pro tip: make sure it’s something that you feel good in after a big meal. I’m planning on testing out my potential outfits at Chipotle.

Find your safe space.

Thanksgiving might be daunting for you, but it isn’t for everyone. Find that glass-half-full person in your life to help you stay positive. For me, I’ll be sticking close to my grandma who always knows how to brighten my day. If you’re traveling far for the holiday, a simple text from a friend can go a long way. Remember that you are not alone; I guarantee someone at your Thanksgiving dinner is going through similar emotions.

This holiday can bring out a lot of different feelings, but it’s not all anxiety-inducing. Thanksgiving is the time to be appreciative of the people around you. Grab ahold of the happy and warm sentiments of the season and don’t let go! I can promise that a delicious, cheerful meal will not change the way you look, so don’t let it change your thoughts.