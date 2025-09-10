Eat Like A Local: A Guide To Spain’s Diverse Gastronomy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the most northern tip of Spain in La Coruña, to the most southern point being the archipelago Canary Islands, the gastronomical scene in Spain is by far one of the most diverse in the world. Spain’s geographical location and range of landscapes give way for a wide access to different resources and ingredients to create culinary masterpieces. Its elaborate food scene is not only recognized regionally, but also world-renowned, having 267 restaurants with a Michelin star, as of 2024. With such a variety of dishes throughout the nation, tackling a menu may be overwhelming, however here are the typical dishes that you must give a try.

To establish my own expertise in this area, my family is originally from Galicia, the most northwest region of Spain. Because of this, I have visited the country frequently and spent much time between the region where my family is from, and Madrid where my close family members live. These vacations and large exposure to Spanish culture have led to a large amount of knowledge on the food scene. With this guide, I want to give insight to some of my favorite traditional Spanish dishes, and some that you cannot miss on a trip to Spain.

Paella

One the most well-known and consumed Spanish dishes worldwide. Paella originates in Valencia, Spain’s third largest city, located on the east coast, facing the Mediterranean Sea. Paella is a rice dish typically made in a special, shallow-wide pan, known as a paellera — referring to the dish. The rice, when cooked properly, absorbs large amounts of broth in order to reach the perfect consistency and gain its plentiful flavor. Additionally, a key-component to the overall flavor is saffron which also gives it its “golden color”. Paella can include many things, however traditional paella, called paella Valenciana, includes chicken, rabbit, and green beans. My personal favorite as a seafood lover is paella de marisco’s, which includes a large mix of seafoods like shrimp, mussels, fish, calamari, etc..

Huevos Rotos

This simple combination of ingredients has become a staple to Spanish cuisine across the country. It is composed primarily of fried eggs with a runny yolk over potatoes or french fries, with additional Spanish ham known as jamón. This dish is largely popular in all of Spain, however it originates in Madrid. When served, you break up the egg in order to let the yolk run and mix up the simple ingredients. The name, huevos rotos, directly translates to “broken eggs.”

Tortilla Española

Another classic dish found in many taverns is tortilla Española. This plate, much like huevos rotos, has been dated back with documentation to the 18th century, however many believe that it has been around since before then. Tortilla española is known as the “Spanish omelette,” traditionally consisting of four ingredients: egg, potatoes, salt, and oil. It is much thicker than a traditional omelette, however it is also prepared in a pan. Today, we can find many varieties of this dish that includes jamón, chorizo, mushrooms, and many other additives to further incorporate more flavor. It is a very versatile meal and iconic to Spanish gastronomy.

Gambas al Ajillo

For any shrimp lovers, this plate is perfect as the name directly translates to “garlic shrimp.” The shrimp are cooked in a sizzling pan covered in olive oil, garlic, and red pepper to give it some spice. It is traditionally served in a clay pot called a cazuela, with the oil it was cooked in, in order to dip bread into it after. This tapa has become a staple in Spanish bars and a very big tradition in Spanish cuisine. Gambas al ajillo originates in the southern and central regions of Spain including Madrid and Andalusia.

Pulpo a la Gallega

This dish is one of my personal, all-time favorites. It originates in Galicia, the northwest region of Spain, and the name directly translates to “Galician-style octopus.” It is octopus prepared with olive oil and paprika, served on a layer of potatoes, all on a wooden platter. This simple, yet effective way of preparing Octopus, has made this one of the most delicious seafood dishes in Spain. Not only do I love pulpo a la Gallega now, but I have enjoyed eating it throughout my childhood.

Raxo

Raxo is yet another dish iconic to Galician cuisine. It is a delicious pork loin often served either cubes or filleted with a simple side of french fries or padron peppers. The pork loin is often cooked in olive oil, garlic, and salt as well as other seasonings in order to achieve a plentiful flavor. The pork achieves this golden brown color with a somewhat crispy outside when it becomes perfectly ready to serve. This dish follows the common trend of Spanish cuisine being that it is prepared rather simply. However, the natural ingredients give way to the greatest flavors and diverse cuisine.

Churros con Chocolate

Finally, to top it all off, the most delicious dessert, also typically eaten as a breakfast item. Traditionally, served with a thick hot chocolate to dip in, Spanish churros are simple yet effective. They are cut up into individual pieces and covered with plain white sugar after being fried. There are many renowned churrerias throughout the country, which are shops that specialize in only making churros. Churros are also widely found at different carnivals and fairs as a very popular snack or sweet treat. Tourists widely visit these infamous churro shops as it is such a distinct part of Spanish culture.

Ultimately, Spain’s cuisine is one that I largely and deeply enjoy. The diversity and freshness of ingredients creates incredible dishes vastly different from other cultures. Rooted in its geography and tradition it is rather simple yet with a universal appeal. Hopefully, this rundown of Spain’s greatest dishes, in my opinion, becomes helpful on your next trip to Spain.