What if the systems we’re taught to believe work, don’t — or at the very least, they don’t work as well as they should? Growing up in America, I have constantly heard the positives of capitalism, the aspects of it that allow individuals to build comfortable lives for themselves, even if they have to do it from the ground up. However, over the past few years, there has been a shift. The conversations that used to identify the potential profit for a majority have become a discussion of the gross amount of wealth only few can — and are actually able — to attain. Capitalism is a powerful system, but it needs some help. It thrives through promoting profit and growth, however it has become more ruthless than ever. Many people express that a system that is meant to be for them, is actually sabotaging them.

Sitting in a moderately busy coffee shop on Pearl Street, I had the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Matthew King — a writer, CEO, and explorer — ahead of his speech at the TedxCU event. Together, we discussed the views people have on capitalism and how he thinks the system needs to change in order to help them. He emphasized, “What’s clear is that nobody has a plan for what’s next. What is going to replace what’s falling apart.” Rather than tearing apart the system, he offers a positive outlook on what capitalism can transform into. In our time together, Dr. King discussed with me his life experiences, what he hopes listeners take away from his TedxCU Talk, and the future of capitalism.

A key aspect of Dr. King’s character is that he is constantly chasing education. Having visited 45 countries, studying in five, and researching in four, he expands his perspective of the world constantly. While attending the University of Tulsa, in addition to studying Political Science and Legal Studies in undergrad, he studied public international law, political theory, and EU studies while abroad at the University of Edinburgh. The experiences he had abroad led him to move abroad and earn his master’s degree in International Relations (Peace and Conflict) at Trinity College Dublin, and continue on to obtain his PhD in Geography, where he focused on the political economy of environment and development from the University of Cambridge. “I’ve been to many places — over 45 countries and I’m excited to learn about all the places I haven’t been.”

His research and work has shaped and informed his understanding that economics is constantly changing based on social, political, and environmental issues.

Reflecting on his upbringing in West Tulsa, Oklahoma, he explained, “West Tulsa is defined by its oil refineries, petrochemical facilities, and railyards and it was tough, you know, to live an American dream to get out, and you can see I did.”

Having studied the political economy of environment and development, Dr. King touches on a key aspect of capitalism’s allure — the American dream. A dream that anyone can wake up to, as long as they work hard and chase it. He expresses that although he was able to do it, the inability for capitalism to evolve is creating a smaller chance for people to do the same.

Considering America in 2025, he believes that we are in a key moment in capitalism’s formation. We’re in a critical moment in history where both democracy and capitalism are under threat. “I disagree with the statement that we should ditch capitalism. Capitalism is a cultural phenomenon and will always evolve, just like democracy and culture do.”

He attributes the changes capitalism has as a natural occurrence. “My main argument is that capitalism is continuously evolving. It’s responding to us, the people. Capitalism doesn’t do anything on its own. It’s just a way to organize an economy that responds to people’s individual and collective interests.”

Although this pivotal moment in American capitalism is heavily influenced by the political decisions surrounding economic policy, Dr. King sees an impact that can be shaped by the way people respond to these changes. Dr. King notes, “I think the big question is, will Americans be too exhausted to deal with the destructive changes being implemented by the Trump administration?”

The concern Dr. King has for the next four years stemmed from the threatened implementation of tariffs and a repeating pattern of presidents harming the economy, leaving the future administrations having to fix the damage. He emphasized the importance of understanding the impact a change — such as tariffs — in American policies could have on an interconnected global economy. “Without understanding those systems and how they interrelate, if you throw the proverbial stick into the front bicycle wheel going full speed downhill, you’ll flip over the handlebars.”

Although he expresses a number of concerns with the negative change capitalism is having, Dr. King recognizes that people are having a positive change on the economy. He commended Gen Z and millennials on their response to unethical behavior and issues, such as animal cruelty, political corruption, and pollution. He believes that conscious consumerism and the way people thoughtfully interact with the economy are actions that can help a hurting system.“Being conscious consumers means paying attention to what companies are doing or not doing to benefit people and the planet. We must hold companies accountable — the current administration isn’t going to do it.”

He does not envision a world without capitalism, but the current administration makes him worried how this damaged, unevolved form of capitalism will limit the ability for others to move forward.“We generally move in a positive direction, two steps forward, one step back. But, right now, it’s more like two steps forward and one giant leap back to the Gilded Age of the 1890s.”

From the Depths, 1906, William Balfour

Although he views the administration’s actions as moving backwards, Dr. King looks to see how he can help the future. Possessing multiple roles as an academic, leader, and educator, Dr. King’s career has been shaped through his love of helping others. He describes himself as an adventurer in addition to being someone whose purpose is to inform others. “I ride my horse alone most often. The best way to think about what I do is to imagine the Gold Rush in the 1800s. There are caravans of pioneers riding across the terrain in their wagons— everyone is together. I’m not with that group. I’m the scout on a horse riding out on the frontier. By the time the caravan makes it to the Rockies, I’ve already ridden to California and back to tell the caravan, hey, if you ride this route, you’re gonna get eaten by bears.”

Notably, Dr. King takes on the role of a “scout” through his non-profit, Our COMMON Foundation. Our COMMON Foundation has a diverse board of directors who Dr. King has brought in from many parts of his life. After facing a battle with cancer in 2012 and being given a 15% chance of survival, Dr. King saw even more value in the help he can gain from others. “I now trust and rely on more people, but remain grounded in my intuition, direction, and knowing what I need to do to be successful which I love sharing to empower others.”

The board offers support to different aspects of Our COMMON Foundation, but additionally they have aided Dr. King in his preparation for his speech, with aspects such as the delivery, writing, and movement. This speech mirrors the work he does alongside his team, helping educate and support those looking to make a positive impact on the world.

In addition to being a CEO, Dr. King found a place leading a classroom. Integrating his experiences traveling and his appreciation for the environment, he taught classes on sustainability and social innovation at the University of Colorado, Boulder. “I like being in the classroom and really seeing students start to get different concepts and ideas. That’s super energizing for me.”

This love for teaching has since extended to educating others through his articles. Through numerous articles and an upcoming novel, Dr. King has produced a number of works prior to his TedxCU Talk. Towards the end of President Trump’s first term, Dr. King published an article with the BBC, “Why the next stage of capitalism is coming.” This article goes into the issues with capitalism in 2021, and offers a solid foundation for the information he hopes to cover in his speech.

Ahead of his TedxCU Talk, his team, experiences, and research have helped prepare him. However in his usual fashion, although he believes that others can have a positive effect on the material he delivers and their actions towards the economy, he doesn’t rely on approval to feel successful. “When I’m on stage, bright lights are in my face. There will be a reaction afterward, good or bad. Although I like to hear how people receive what I have to say, I never rely on others to assess what I do. People have different opinions and perspectives — I love that.”

Funding his own education as a college student, he experienced first hand what capitalism can do for an individual. However, in the whirlwind of information from a variety of biased news sources, he hopes to bring the audience a neutral perspective — the same way he did in the classroom. He discussed with me that although a scout can provide vital information, not everyone will take it. “But some people need to get eaten by a bear and make it out alive to make better decisions in the future.”

However, with the disappointment he has seen from individuals around capitalism, he hopes that his speech can provide an uplifting message of what can be done to change capitalism for the better.

Although there are a lot of ways capitalism must adapt, Dr. King envision a positive future. At his core, he hopes that with all the information that he shares that people leave feeling empowered. “If people come to listen to my talk, I want them, more than anything, to leave feeling like, yeah, I can do something.”

On April 5 in Macky Auditorium, Dr. Matthew King hopes to share that the future of capitalism can be a system that supports everyone.

Connect with Dr. Matthew King here:

Professional Website: https://MatthewKingPhD.com

Our COMMON Foundation Website: https://OurCOMMONFoundation.org

Facebook Author Page = https://facebook.com/DrMatthewKing

LinkedIn = https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewkingphd/