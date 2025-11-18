Don’t Choke: Eosinophilic Esophagitis In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was a brisk January evening during my Sophomore year, and I had just sat down for dinner at a local restaurant for my mom’s birthday. I was more than thrilled to be home for the weekend to spend quality time with my family, as I didn’t often get the chance to do so amidst my busy semesters. But I had finally arrived at a rare homework-less and stress-free weekend, so why would I not accept the invite for a nice dinner out to celebrate my mom!

That was, of course, until I began to enjoy the meal that I ordered. It’s not what it sounds like…Suddenly, I was unable to swallow the bite I had just taken. I immediately started to sweat, but remained calm while sipping on some water. I had experienced this feeling before, and it was all going to be alright in about 30 seconds…right? But I couldn’t swallow the water either…so I, still trying not to panic, made my way to the restroom. The world started closing in, and I did, in fact, begin to panic. I sent my mom a text that I wasn’t feeling any better, and so we made our way to the emergency room, which was, thankfully, just down the street.

Upon arrival, I received a handful of medications, but nothing was helping, and after the last attempts by the doctors, they decided it was time for an emergency upper endoscopy (a small camera placed down my throat to examine and remove the stuck food). I had never been under general anesthesia before, but my mom is a practicing anesthesiologist, so my fears, though very prevalent, were somewhat subdued. By the end of the night, the procedure was over as quickly as it had begun. In post-op, the doctors mentioned that while they were doing the scope, they tested for a condition called Eosinophilic Esophagitis or EoE. The condition aligns with food and seasonal allergies, as well as asthma, all of which I have struggled with throughout my life, so I was very curious to see what would come of the test results.

A few weeks later, the doctors reached out to my mom and me, confirming that, yes, I had tested positive for EoE. To elaborate, EoE is a chronic inflammatory condition of the esophagus caused by an increase of eosinophils, another word for the white blood cells that fight infections and act in allergic reactions. The increased eosinophils, seemingly at random, become inflamed, causing reactions, one being an inability to swallow.

A medical diagnosis is never fun to receive, so I begrudgingly tacked it on to the bottom of my seemingly ever-growing list of medical problems arising in my high school and college years. Post-diagnosis, doctor’s appointments were scheduled, new medications were prescribed, and I was set for a second upper endoscopy several months later. As an individual who struggles with food allergies, caution around eating has been a part of my life for a while, and though EoE does not necessarily restrict what I can and cannot eat, it creates a secondary layer of fear due to its arbitrary nature. There was an air of question as to when I would or wouldn’t be able to swallow, or end up in the emergency room once again.

What EoE Looks Like

Several months later and I was still on a non-prescription, over-the-counter medication that was helping, but only to an extent. The medication was expensive, and I was taking it twice a day, meaning I had to rearrange my meal schedules and be sure to always have emergency doses on me in case of necessity. I would have flare-ups from time to time, but there was not much else to do. Doctor’s appointments were difficult to work with due to my restrictive college schedules, so leaning on the side of caution until the next time I could visit a doctor was the best I could do.

I saw a doctor again a few weeks later, and thankfully, I was able to switch my prescription over to a prescription medication. It was far cheaper, I only had to take it once a day, and it was more effective, but still not perfect. Still, I was cautious in my eating habits and hoped that with time, I would begin to notice improvement.

Months went by, and I successfully navigated an unpredictable, new diagnosis through the end of the school year and into the summer, until it was time for my second upper endoscopy. The procedure went entirely well; however, when my eosinophil count was reanalyzed, it was noted that I was far above the normal count. An average count is 30-50 eosinophils per microliter of blood, whereas I had over 100 while I was on medication, raising the question of how many there may have been before I started treatment. My doctor thus concluded that a new plan of action was necessary.

Just weeks later, I had my follow-up appointment. I was anxious about what my doctor might say and what the best treatment plan for me would be. He suggested a medication called Dupixent, a self-administered injected medication that works as a biologic, targeting specific parts of my immune system, namely the eosinophils that cause the unpredictable inflammation of my esophagus. I was promised to notice a difference, so I agreed to start the path to taking the medication. My mom and I went through the insurance and payment process, as Dupixent is not necessarily easy to get, and eventually, I was fully approved to begin taking it.

I don’t have a fear of needles. I experienced three years of immunotherapy allergy shots, doing them as often as twice a week. I’ve had to carry an EpiPen for 4+ years as well, though, thankfully, I’ve never had to use it. I do just fine with shots, and I have multiple piercings. However, I was so anxious about beginning my Dupixent treatment plan. If I could tolerate any other kind of needle, why was there such a mental block surrounding the idea of giving myself the injection? I was asking myself this question every day leading up to my first dose, analyzing what was so different about this from anything else I had done. The conclusion was that the action of giving it to myself was going to be difficult, but if I wanted to feel better, it was a necessity.

The day came, and I received my first few injectable pens to begin my treatment path. I had researched and found the best methods to reduce the pain, such as allowing the medication to come to room temperature (as it has to be stored in the refrigerator) before injection, icing the injection area, and injecting into subcutaneous, fatty tissue, which, for me, is my stomach. In the 45 minutes that the injection was coming to room temperature, I was entirely panicked. I was on and off the phone with my mom and my boyfriend, trying to gain the courage to move past the mental block I had around administering the medication. After over an hour of trying, I was able to turn off my brain and rip the band-aid, taking my first of many doses of Dupixent.

Now, three months later, I take the medication weekly, and though it is nothing close to pleasant, it is so much easier. I don’t know how long I’ll be on the medication for, as there is currently no cure for EoE, and treatment plans are typically ongoing to manage the often life-threatening symptoms. I’ll be studying abroad in Europe come January 2026, so I’m currently in the process of getting enough Dupixent to take with me to keep my symptoms manageable.

Receiving a new medical diagnosis at 20 was not on my 2025 bingo card, but alas, here I am, almost a year post-diagnosis, navigating the process nonetheless. This experience, while it has taught me about a thousand new medical terms, has also taught me gratitude. Working through this obstacle alongside balancing a busy college life has not been easy, but I would not have been able to do it without my amazing support system pulling me through a number of physical and emotional challenges. My mom and dad have been incredible, attending all my appointments with me and being willing to jump through hoops and over hurdles to ensure I get the treatment I need when and where I need it. My friends and boyfriend have been supportive throughout, asking questions and taking the time to further understand my illness and know what I’m experiencing. I’m lucky enough to have access to the treatment I need, and for that in itself, I am so grateful.

If there is anything to take away from this, it’s not to be fearful, but rather to listen to your body, ask for help if you need it, and to practice gratitude for those around you and the things that we are so lucky to have.

To learn more about EoE, read here, as awareness is crucial to individuals receiving the treatment they need!