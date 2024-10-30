The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

There’s something about the idea of home that feels so safe, so warm. Nothing beats the feeling of being in the place where your childhood memories were made, and where the smell of your favorite meals fill the air. But as a college student. I often feel pulled by something so powerful: the desire to pack a suitcase and hit the highway. To see the world and find places and have experiences that are in my wildest dreams.

Home is so much more than a physical place; it is somewhere that I feel grounded. My routines feel like second nature and my expectations are known. It’s so easy and natural to stay in a place where everything is predictable–where I can always escape when things get tough. I know my role in my house and surrounding community, and the comfort of these familiar roles can be hard to let go of. It’s not just the place, it’s the people – parents, siblings, friends – who make me feel whole. Staying close to home feels like a guarantee of emotional support if things go wrong. But every day that I spend in the comfort of my home and the people there, there’s a part of me that craves a life elsewhere.

Imagining a life somewhere new comes with a sense of excitement and wonder. Everytime I visit somewhere new I visualize what my life would be like if I was living there, and each time it excites me. A new city with all new places to explore, where it feels like the potential is endless. There’s nothing I love more than seeing the world and its people form new perspectives. I want to experience the hustle of a big city, the peace of the countryside, and the chance to create my own future.

I have always been an independent person, which is likely my biggest flaw. But the sense of independence that comes with creating a beautiful life for yourself that is fully yours is calling my name. I have always had a complicated relationship with change. I crave it, but fear it all at once. It’s not easy to decide between staying close to what you know and moving on to something that is uncomfortable. Despite everything that is telling me to stay, there will always be a part of me that longs to move across the country and see new places and meet new people.

What’s most important is understanding that there is no “right” choice. Whether I want to stay or go explore my potential, there will be rewards and challenges to both. For those feeling caught between home and the highway, I think that knowing that nothing is permanent is crucial. You can leave and come back. You can find new places to call home while still keeping your roots intact.

As a college student who chose to stay in state, I have no regrets that I didn’t take off at the first possible opportunity. The answer to almost every problem in my life has been to tackle it by taking small steps. In this case, I moved away from home and all of my lifelong friends to pursue something that felt right to me. I came to college with no friends from my past and encountered a new life all on my own. This was the best thing I could have ever done for myself. This of course had its own challenges like making all new friends and connections, and moving into my first ever apartment. Finding a balance between staying near what I know and love and allowing myself the space to grow and explore was key.

I think all college students find themselves at this unique crossroad where the comforts of home and the adventures of the highway both seem within reach. No matter where we end up though, it’s so important to trust that we are making decisions that feel right to ourselves–and that home will always be there, whether it’s a place you visit or a place you carry with you wherever you go.