This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

There’s nothing quite like retail therapy. Is it the best thing for my bank account? No. Does it make me feel slightly better and then I have new clothes to wear or products to use? Yes. In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with buying new things every once in a while. It can serve as a reward for doing well on an assignment or exam. It can also be a consolation prize if things didn’t quite work out as I wanted, but I was going to buy the jeans either way. Out of all the clothes and products I buy, there are a few that become staples for me. I am a creature of habit. I enjoy having a routine and having a number of default or rotational clothing items that are my go-tos. Although I often branch out, the really unique or dressy items are usually worn once a week — if that. For the past few months I’ve had the same items on repeat, and I think they would make a great addition to anyone’s rotation.

We The Free Camden Sweatshirt

Free People is my favorite clothing brand. The clothing is on the expensive side; however, I do believe that with the products I have purchased I am paying for quality. I have a number of items that have and continue to last me many years. In a world highly dominated by fast fashion, although their items can lean trendy, I believe that they have a style that is recognizably them. My favorite clothing item I have currently is the We The Free Camden Sweatshirt. It’s lightweight, but also warm and soft. The multiple textures on the sleeves give it a boho look and the slit on the bottom of the sleeve allows the wearer more mobility. I have the sweatshirt in three colors and they are exactly as they look online. I will say sometimes brand’s products online do have a different color when they show up — however, these are true to their online presence. There are dupes to be found, but I feel that the original is worth the purchase.

Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean

Jeans are one of the most interesting clothing items to me across fashion. They have been around for a while, and it’s amazing to see how many styles and shades of denim have accumulated over the years. Jeans are my personal favorite style of pants. There are ways to dress them up or down. They have varying rigidity and I feel like there is something for everyone. I have a number of styles of jeans, but recently my most worn are my wide leg jeans. Abercrombie’s Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans come in a number of colors, have ripped options, and they are so comfortable. I attribute some of the comfort to the fact that I am frequently wearing and washing them. I have both a light wash and a dark wash pair, and they have been worn back to back with only one repeating exception. I have a pair of jeans from Anthropology that work their way in and they are my personal favorite pair of pants I own. However, since the pair from Anthropology they discontinued, I learned my lesson to purchase multiple pairs of the Low Rise Jeans.

Incline Hybrid Vest

Something I learned very quickly when I came to Boulder is the importance of layering. The days can go through a range of weather patterns, and once the sun goes down, temperatures drop dramatically. My freshman year, to combat the wind and snow, I purchased a full length Patagonia jacket. While it helps on days when temperatures are really cold, I wanted something for the more mild days. When I went home over break, my mom let me take back to school her Athleta’s Incline Hybrid Vest. I have worn it so much that it would be easier to count the days I don’t wear it. It’s warm and lightweight and it has been my go to.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara – True Brown

Whether I have a full face of makeup or just want to have my eyelashes done, everytime I’m reaching for Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara. I usually am apprehensive about the promises or images makeup brands push for their products, but this mascara matches how it was marketed. I love how subtle the brown is and how the mascara separates my eyelashes — something I love in a mascara.

Rhode Pocket Blush and Lip Peptides

I love being a part of trends. I feel like I often don’t feed into clothing trends —except in 2019, it was undeniable that I was following trends at the time– but makeup is something that I’ve started relying on trends for. While it’s important to research products, as someone who wasn’t really interested in makeup until this year, it’s been really helpful to hear people’s opinions online. When celebrities come out with makeup brands I think it’s easy for people to “love” a product especially if they love an influencer —or don’t love the money they spent on it. Rhode’s Beauty campaigns have been well thought out, and I love the way her brand’s social media presence is. Before I even bought skin tint, bronzer, or a primer, I fell into the trend of Rhode Beauty. I didn’t really follow Hailey Bieber prior to buying her products, however I would say I was influenced by her marketing. I use her lip peptides and blush frequently– anytime I do my makeup– and think it was worth the purchase. As the reviews online specify, the lip peptides are grainy, so I would proceed with caution if that’s not something you want. However I love trying fun products and feel that Rhode’s Pocket Blush was that kind of purchase.

In a society that pushes continually spending on new items, deciding on purchases can be overwhelming. However, by finding products that genuinely bring happiness or comfort, I believe that shopping does not have to be a negative or stressful experience. When the summer comes around there is probably going to be a new rotation of products and clothes I enjoy wearing. However I have found clothes that when I wear them, even if my day isn’t going exactly how I want, they bring me joy.