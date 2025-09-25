Bigots Don’t Need Your Sympathy 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We should not feel sympathy for bigots — and that term is not being used lightly.

On Sept. 10, 2025, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a student-led “debate” at Utah Valley University. Now, we are not going to sit here and say that the act of what happened — regardless of who was hurt — is justified. But we can separate what was done, and to whom it was done to.

There’s a reason why Kirk has been classified as a bigot. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a bigot is defined as “a person who is obstinately or intolerantly devoted to his or her own opinions and prejudices; especially: one who regards or treats the members of a group (such as a racial or ethnic group) with hatred and intolerance.”

This definition of bigotry may seem like it’s an inherently explicit mindset, but that’s far from the truth. Especially now, bigotry is not only being used in unmistakable manners, but is also being subtly woven into what we perceive as neutral diction.

This kind of neutrality, and the allowance of this “nonpartisanship,” will inevitably halt any progressive change needed in America — and Kirk did an incredible job at normalizing this. We must remember that this “neutral diction” requires nuance and context to fully decode it.

Kirk had said many horrific things throughout his life; things specifically pertaining to people of color and women. Let’s look at a quick list.

1. Women only go to college to find a husband, never to actually study.

@independent Conservative activist Charlie Kirk told a 14-year-old girl her main reason to attend college should be to find a husband. The founder of Turning Point USA was speaking at his recent Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Grapevine, Texas, when a high school freshman asked for his “pros and cons” on attending college, mentioning her aspiration for a career in political journalism. Kirk, who dropped out of community college in Chicago, responded by advocating for the “MRS degree.” “We should bring back the celebration of MRS degrees,” he said. An ‘MRS Degree’ is a slang term for someone who attends a university to find a spouse and become a Mrs. Click the link in bio for more 🔗 ♬ original sound – Independent – Independent

2. Black women need DEI initiatives because they lack the brain processing power needed to do it on their own.

@rippdemup Right-wing bigot, Charlie Kirk, who, is a college dropout, said Joy Reid, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee, and Michelle Obama used affirmative action because they “do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously” so they had to “steal a white person’s slot.” #affirmativeaction #racism #charliekirk ♬ original sound – RiPPa

3. Women are lying about being sexually assaulted, placing the blame of one in five women being raped on the integrity of women rather than the aggression of men.

And that’s just to name a few.

Let’s be clear here: Charlie Kirk was no American hero. He was a misogynistic, evangelical racist who manipulated the Bible to spew hate — and he often succeeded.

Kirk stood on a moral high ground of “encouraging” free speech, while saying that “the left” suppresses it. What is being misunderstood here is that the freedom of speech refers to the legality of such.

Someone telling you not to say something because it’s offensive does not limit your freedom of speech; you can still say these things without legal repercussions. What many, mostly right-wing, folks are failing to understand is that just because you can say something, doesn’t necessarily mean that you should — especially when not saying something is in the interest of compassion and inclusivity towards other people.

There should be no “agreeing to disagree” when it comes to bigotry on any front. We should not have to sympathize with people like Kirk — A.K.A. oppressors — because he had shown throughout his lifetime that he had no sympathy for anyone, period. Respectability politics have no place in this conversation when Kirk had built his platform on the subjugation of marginalized communities and profited from it as well.

Complying with this new wave of “neutrality” is dangerous. It encourages the idea that the hatred that is permeating throughout our country is “just another opinion.”

We are at a point in our country’s history where if you support what’s going on within our current administration, your opinion may be too solidified to be altered. But what you must understand is that none of what is going on is normal — and that, at the very least, should be a concern.