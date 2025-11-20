An Evening With Giancarlo Esposito: Looking On Stage & Behind The Curtain

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I really do believe that I encounter people and ideas when I’m meant to. Looking for something to watch last spring break, my mom and I came across Netflix’s The Residence. It’s a comedic murder mystery with a cast full of people I hadn’t watched before. Among the stars was Giancarlo Esposito.

I have to admit I’ve never seen Breaking Bad, so this was my introduction to him. Playing the murdered White House Chief Usher A. B. Wynter— not really a spoiler since it happens in the first half of the first episode — the viewer watches as events from the days and nights of his death are put together. Details are unveiled and people’s possible motives become clearer. All the while, Esposito creates a depth and complexity within his character. A character he initially wasn’t supposed to play.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher originally played A.B Wynter and had filmed a few episodes of The Residence before he unexpectedly passed away in December 2023. Esposito stepped into the role in part because of his close relationship with Braugher, allowing the show to continue. In a People’s Magazine interview, series creator Paul William Davies remembers how even after Braugher passed, “He lived with us throughout the entire making of this. When he was here and when he was gone, we all thought about him constantly. His spirit was throughout the whole show.”

Within the interview, Davies also reveals that Esposito and Braugher imagined very different characters. In the released series, Esposito’s final choices created real gravity as he shifted between moods and relationships. His powerful performance stuck with me, and months later, when I saw that the University of Colorado Boulder’s Distinguished Speakers Board (DSB) would be hosting him for their fall event, I knew I had to attend.

Inman and Trubetskaya with Esposito

CU’s Distinguished Speakers Board is a student-run organization that brings renowned figures to CU in order to spark meaningful dialogues, challenge perspectives, and create a larger conversation. They’ve organized events with numerous figures, including Anderson Cooper, Viola Davis, Kal Penn, and Chloe Kim. Following this year’s event, I had the privilege to ask this year’s moderators — seniors Elle Inman and Anastacia Trubetskaya — about their organization and their experience at the event.

Inman explains that these events are an easy way to experience unique conversations with distinguished speakers. “Our events create an extremely student-centered experience. Our board is student- run so everything from the speaker selection process to the prepared questions is all done with CU students in mind.” I had no idea what the turnout would be like, but when I arrived — early — the line wrapped around the Macky Auditorium Concert Hall suggested that they made a really good decision by choosing Esposito.

View this post on Instagram Poster for the DSB Giancarlo Esposito Event via DSB’s Instagram

Finding a seat on the right side of the auditorium, I remembered why I love Macky so much. The beautiful archways, lighting, and acoustics made it the perfect place to host the event. Prior to the show, there was a screen where a slide show was shuffling through different information. There was a QR code where people could submit questions to Esposito, background on other events, and biographies of Inman and Trubetskaya.

Inman majors in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. She joined DSB after hearing about the Hank Green event during Spring 2024. “I thought it was really cool how an organization was able to bring in such speakers. I had never experienced an organization like this and was really interested in the process of getting these speakers to CU.”

Trubetskaya studies Integrative Physiology with a minor in Public Health. She remembers, “I originally joined DSB because a friend of mine at the time was on the board. I went to a lot of social gatherings with her, where most DSB members attended too. Talking with them and having fun with them made me realize that I also wanted to be a part of that community, not only for the great opportunities, but to build a group of lifelong friends.”

Despite having different majors and joining at different times, they were both able to apply to be moderators. Trubetskaya elaborates that once a board has decided on a speaker, members will volunteer if they have an interest in moderating. “From there, each candidate will audition in front of the board with a ‘pseudo speaker’. Members on the board who have voting power vote on which candidates they believe will be the best fit for the conversation.” She reflects that they take into consideration their ability to keep a conversation going and their ability to respond in a way that is smooth and consistent. “The top two candidates end up being the moderators.”

The excited chatter from audience members was quieted as the lights came down and Cooper Baldwin came out to greet the audience. I felt the tension build even more with the audience now knowing it was only a matter of seconds before Esposito would come out. After thanking the audience for coming, emerging from behind the red curtain were Trubetskaya, Inman, and Esposito.

Photo of the Macky Stage via Pinterest

The first time I saw Esposito was when he walked onto the stage. However, ever since they discovered that they would be moderating, Inman and Trubetskaya started preparing. In the days leading up, Inman says she, “Read over our prepared questions more times than I can count. I had everyone from my roommate to other board members give sample responses so I could practice transitioning between questions,” she continues, “Practicing beforehand was extremely useful because I could focus on impromptu moments.”

Trubetskaya considers that for her, rushing around beforehand was the best scenario. “I had just finished class and was frantically trying to do my makeup and pick up board members prior to getting dinner with Giancarlo, it kind of helped in a way because there were just so many things going through my mind at the time.”

The group dinner allowed the girls to meet Esposito before they came out on stage together. Trubetskaya believes that, “Getting acquainted with him really helped, it was like we knew each other already.” Later, when it came down to the final moments before going on, Inman explains, “I remember Anastacia and I talking through our immense nerves before walking on stage.” Trubetskaya echoes that although they were both nervous, “Once we entered the stage, everything kind of set into place.”

Esposito Receiving His Star via Pinterest

Being in the crowd, you could tell everything had fallen into place. I had no idea what to expect from Esposito — all I knew about him was his character of A. B. Wynter — but he was fabulous. The same depth he brings to his characters is what he brought to the stage. Being asked about his identities, he described what growing up with an Italian father and African-American mother was like. He elaborated on the ways that the stage shifted him and allowed him to find a voice even before he was on screen.

Trubetskaya asked, “In an interview with Collider, you mention that ‘no one is just evil. How has this philosophy changed the way you acted in films where the villain seemed truly ‘evil’?” This was her favorite question, and I loved this question because it allowed him to elaborate on his personal characteristics and how those translate when portraying a character. It also helped that he brought many of those characters to the event through his recitation of famous lines and voices.

Trubetskaya remembers that her “Favorite moments of the event would be when Giancarlo would suddenly get into one of his character personas, such as Stan Edgar, and would say a line in their tone of voice to confuse the audience. It came out in the most unexpected moments, but it really humored both us and the audience.” This, too, was one of my favorite aspects of the show. Performing different lines spoke to different people in the audience. I found it really beautiful that people were able to see an acknowledgement of their favorite characters from the actor behind them.

An incredible aspect I felt as a member of the crowd was how intimate the show felt, even with a sold-out audience. Inman recalls her favorite question she asked was, “You’ve collaborated with some of the most distinct creative voices in television and film — from Vince Gilligan to Jon Favreau — each with their own unique vision. How much does creative freedom vary across your roles and the directors you’ve worked with in the past?” This was just one of the well-thought-out questions that prompted Giancarlo to tell stories. The way he told them felt as though you were being let in on a secret, instead of it feeling as though he was just talking outward.

My favorite statement from Esposito was, “How you do anything is how you do everything.” For me, it’s always the simple quotes that end up meaning the most. Inman elaborates, “With Giancarlo, it was fascinating to learn some of the behind-the-scenes details of his creative career, but he also provided insights tailored towards students and young adults on how to overcome challenges and pursue aspirations.” This event was not only a space for him to share about his career, but an opportunity to encourage others to chase what they want to go after.

There were times when you could feel the room go silent. We were all waiting to hear what he had to say next, and it was something I had never experienced before in a crowd. However, in the same way he treats his characters, after a moment of seriousness, was a moment of levity.

At one point, Esposito began flipping the script and asking the girls questions. Practicing beforehand was not enough for Inman at one point, who was asked an incredibly vague question. Inman reflects that this was her favorite moment, “Giancarlo was asking us questions, prompting us to guess work, play, and love. It completely caught me by surprise, but was a really fun moment once I figured out what was going on.” In a moment, the spelling and word association game turned into a laughing spell for everyone.

View this post on Instagram Giancarlo Esposito on the Red Carpet via Instagram

The moderators switch each time, but I asked Inman and Trubetskaya if they could moderate another conversation with someone whom they would choose. Trubetskaya said Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, the same actor who Giancarlo said he wanted to work with, and be — honestly, don’t we all. Inman said Ruth Bader Ginsburg because of how inspirational she is. I believe the most beautiful thing about these statements is that these are both figures that would fit into the space DSB creates.

I don’t know the other members of DSB, but I believe no one could have moderated this event the way Inman and Trubetskaya did. They came out looking and sounding professional, and that tone was present throughout. As another college student whose job revolves around interviewing, they nailed it. The questions were well thought out, and they really exemplified what makes their organization special. However, what was most enjoyable to me was how this event humanized everyone on stage. The laughing and conversation felt incredibly genuine. It was so much fun to experience, and I would love to be in another one of their crowds.

Inman and Trubetskaya with Esposito

I do have something to confess. In the moments leading up to the event, I thought maybe I shouldn’t go. I have a lot to do, and is this really worth my time? The answer is yes, Alex. It was worth your time. The insight and encouragement that Esposito championed throughout the event didn’t just resonate with me.

Trubetskaya expresses that these events are, “A great way to get inspired. I had a friend come up to me after the event and tell me she was inspired to finish her essay that she had been pushing back for days. It’s the little things like that that make the event so worth it. Some audience members said that the speaker’s talk changed their lives, motivating them to keep pursuing their dreams.”