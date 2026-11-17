This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite lyric of all time comes from Lord Huron’s song “Ends of the Earth”: “What good is living a life you’ve been given, if all you do is stay in one place?” This song lived rent free in my mind last spring while traveling in South Asia. Lord Huron’s spin on whimsical wanderlust and exploration of the unknown motivated me to explore parts of the world that felt unfamiliar.

During my grueling 15 hour flight to Bangkok, I scribbled the Lord Huron lyric onto a damp, half ripped napkin. It became my personal declaration to allow my curiosity to take me to places that fascinated me.

Growing up, I was conditioned to a pragmatic way of thinking, with little exposure to religious and spiritual ways of life. I lived in a society that felt loudly modern, technologically driven, and future focused. While I wandered the streets of Bangkok, I was intrigued by how a society could possess such a distinct sense of temporality.

Bangkok has over 400 temples, and according to a 2022 report on International Religion in Thailand conducted by the U.S. Department of State, 92.5% of Bangkok’s population are practicing Buddhists. Living in Bangkok, the country’s epicenter for communication and commerce, offered me a glimpse into Thailand’s future trajectory. In some urban instances, traditional Thai norms rooted in obligatory community contribution have been replaced with individualized ideologies. Independent financial decisions, equal workplace contribution, and emphasis on personal passions and compatibility have been implemented in Thailand’s urban areas. Nonetheless, Buddhism remains sacred and deeply rooted in Thailand’s cultural history, and it’s unlikely that any form of modernization or westernization could diminish this. But the cultural fabric of the country has undeniably evolved.

The duality between modernity and traditionalism within the country is kaleidoscopic, and can only be understood by experiencing each. My fascination with traditional practices made me think back to extensive research I had done leading up to my trip. There are smaller Thai communities in the Northeastern mountains that have never let go of traditional practices; unlike the rest of the country, it’s saturated with forest monasteries. I had seen many travelers document their experiences at monasteries where they retreated for reflection and spiritual growth. Many Monasteries are private, curated for practicing Buddhists or monks in training, but there are a handful that encourage visitors to stay for a short period of time to immerse themselves in cultural practices.

After two months in Bangkok, I grew accustomed to the chaos of the city and sight of cultural duality. I became curious about spiritual life outside the city, passing monks on the busy streets and watching Buddhists emerge from nearby temples. I allowed my curiosity to guide me on a journey to a rural Buddhist monastery to see for myself.

Wat Pa Tam Wua Forest Monastery

It would be my first solo trip during my time abroad. The commute required an overnight bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, followed by another six hour minivan ride through the jungle crammed next to a bunch of strangers. Directions on the monastery website were ambiguous and I was almost certain I would get lost. The website directed travelers to a bus stop several miles from the Burmese border, where we had to walk a mile down a dirt road before reaching the monastery’s welcome sign.

We were immediately briefed on monastery rules and expectations, which followed traditional Theravada methods:

No practicing yoga or exercise in public. No hugging, touching hands or physical contact with the opposite sex. Respectful orientation of the feet – no pointing towards monks, Buddha imagery or hugging your feet in the dhamma Hall. No stepping on the Chanting books. Silence or low voices around the monastery grounds.

We were directed to pick out a shirt, pair of pants, pillow, and two blankets from a closet full of white linen. All the clothes covered our shoulders and knees, as it was deemed disrespectful to have these body parts visible in spiritual areas. Following traditional guidelines, men and women visitors slept in separate Kutis — a large room with tall ceilings and two shared toilets. Every girl began removing their make-up, pulling their hair into buns, and tucking jewelry away into their bags, and I watched, unsettled, as their individual uniqueness disappeared. Dressed in our flowy linen, everyone seemed bare and uniform, with little to distinguish one from another. I uncomfortably followed and removed my piercings, powered my phone off, and prepared for the next three nights.

Day in the Life Through Timetables:

5:00: Morning Meditation in Kuti

It was immediately apparent that others around me had experience with meditative practices. I quietly made my way out of the Kuti to a nearby bench. I began reflecting on the past 24 hours. I had almost forgotten what I signed myself up for the day before, but here I was, ready to give it my all. The jungle felt still and reassuring, and I allowed the morning chill to seep onto my skin as I took in the orchestra of sound arising from the forest all around me: tropical birds strumming their vocals, frogs croaking, and the whistling of the wind through the trees. I had never experienced this level of intimacy with nature; it felt almost cathartic.

6:30: Monk Offerings

There was still no sign of daylight as the women in my Kuti made their way outside. I fell into place behind the person in front of me as we headed towards the dhamma Hall. There, the volunteer handed us a plate of rice. Other retreatants began arranging themselves into two neat lines facing the same direction. I followed as others began separating their rice into four separate portions, one for each monk of the monastery. Suddenly, the monks emerged from the foggy outside and everyone kneeled. The monks began at the start of my line, tilting their Alm bowls towards the first in line as the person scooped in one portion of rice before leaning forward into the wai — a gesture of respect where you press your palms together, raise them to your forehead, and bow.

I was fixated on the retreatants’ mannerisms as they delivered their offerings to each monk before I served my offering to them, which they accepted with a soft smile. This ritual is practiced across Asian Buddhist communities, representing the Buddhist framework of dāna. It’s a sign of respect custom to monastic beliefs and crucial for receiving good merit.

7:00: Breakfast

After every monk had begun eating, everyone stood up and created two lines separated by gender outside the dining hall. All meals were vegetarian, usually consisting of rice, vegetables, and fruit with the option of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. In orientation, we were told to approach meal times with mindfulness, which I had no idea how to do. I usually treated meals as a break in my day to share with others, catch up on texts, or watch videos on my phone. I thought about where the food may have come from, and how much work it took for the volunteers to prepare it. Everyone ate in silence, and when people were finished, they took their dishes to the cleaning station.

8:00 – 10:00: Morning Meditation

An hour after breakfast, a sonorous ring swept over the monastery grounds three times. The senior monk signaled everyone to commence at the dhamma hall for morning meditation.

Each meditation session began with an opening dhamma talk before entering tranquil mind meditation. We sat on small mats with our feet crossed, facing away from the front stage where the monks sat. At Wat Pa, the first two rows closest to the stage were reserved for men. These traditional norms felt unconventional compared to what I was used to, but, in accordance with the monastery rules, I respected the Theravada practice.

We began with a walking meditation, following the monks in a single file line around the monastery grounds. We were led onto a trail beneath the jungle canopies. The forest’s noises sprawled all around us as we passed through. With each deliberate step, I felt the dirt touch my bare feet, noticing each protrusion of rock hiding under the cold dirt. We passed a sacred cave that we had been told during orientation was strictly off limits to women. 40 minutes later, we arrived back at the dhamma hall where we began sitting meditation followed by a laying meditation to close. With silence covering the monastery, every movement, creak of the floor or tree branch snap was reverberating.

END OF PART ONE – Continue reading at “Wat Pa Part 2: An Accidental Exploration of the Self”