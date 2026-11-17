This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In part one, I shared the beginning of my journey at Wat Pa Tam Wua Forest Monastery. In part two, I’ll pick up where I left off and take you through the rest of my experience.

11:00- 12:00: Lunch

Lunch was similar to breakfast: two cafeteria style lines with vegetarian options followed by group dining in silence. Due to the monastic code of Vinaya, Monks abstain from eating solid foods after the solar noon until dawn the following day. For everyone at the monastery, lunch was the last meal served. Luckily, a small market stood near the entryway of the monastery which was open much later in the evening so we had more food options later in the day.

13:00- 15:00 – Afternoon Meditation

Our afternoon meditation session was identical to our morning meditation. At this point in the day, I was restless and unable to focus. I’ve never been a particularly patient person, and trying to harness my concentration was exhausting. The silence was driving me crazy and I kept falling out of focus. Each time I tried to draw my mind back to the meditation, something would pull me out of concentration — a nearby branch snapping, a mosquito biting my neck, my leg falling asleep. It was frustrating and increasingly difficult to remain relaxed. It seemed like most people were good at this, but if I learned one thing from retreat, the mind is an intricate space that is hard to harness. Who knows what mental battles people were fighting.

Although I hadn’t spoken a word to anyone here, I had felt an odd sense of connectivity towards the girls I shared the Kuti with, and I even found myself setting up my mat next to the same girls at each meditation session. I became engrossed with other people’s behaviors, so much so that I began crafting my own backstories for people that stood out to me.

One girl wore a Melanzana hoodie to bed each night. She was around my age. I imagined she was from Colorado and was a college student studying abroad like me. Another much older woman spent most of her time in the dark corner of the Kuti. She seemed lethargic and a few times I heard her murmuring to herself in a language I didn’t understand. I imagined some people were more committed than others, and some, like me, were just trying to understand as they went.

Another girl had wrapped her chest in thick metal chains with a lock dangling from her back. During afternoon walking meditation, the loud clanking of the chains was jarring and obstructed the tranquility of the quiet atmosphere. Watching her walk through the jungle, I wondered if the albatross laying on her shoulders slowed her movement, as she was always the last to arrive back at the dhamma hall with tears streaming down her cheeks. I was unsure of her inclinations at the time, and to this day I often wonder the meaning behind her public display.

I had come to recognize the men that would hang back after afternoon meditation to ask the monks questions about the practice. I wondered if any of them were seeking monastic life as a novice. The more I observed, the more curious I became about everyone’s intentions.

16:00-18:00: Mindfulness Time Around Monastery

During this time, we engaged in mindfulness practices. Many people cleaned up the monastery by sweeping the sidewalks of fallen leaves and flowers, or drying leftover dishes from lunch. Others created flower art in the grass, journaled in the lawn, or fed the koi fish in the ponds.

I was fascinated by the golden buttercup trees blooming across the grounds. Arms like branches protruded from the tall tree stumps with yellow buttercup flowers crowning their tips. The silence allowed my attention to drift towards the noises coming from the branches as they released flowers from their grasp. Every half an hour or so, a flower would fall to the ground onto the walkways. Volunteers continued to brush the flowers into the grass each day or line the walkways with them until they shriveled up and died.

On my second day, I decided I would dedicate my mindfulness hour to rearranging the flowers. One by one, I organized the flowers in the grass, creating different designs. I had created spirals, hearts and a sun across the open grass field. This was the first time since arriving at the monastery that I felt fully immersed and mindful doing a task.

18:00 – 19:30: Evening Chant

Evening chant was the final guided meditation of the day. The monks led us in matras from the chanting book, and we were expected to repeat the mantras back to them. The mantras were read in Thai, Pali, and English. During this time, the sun would slowly set behind the dhamma stage, and the evening jungle noises would come out. As soon as the last ounce of light left the monastery and the grounds were draped in darkness, we began a quiet meditation to close our session. Hundreds of mosquitos swarmed the lights of the dhamma hall, and I fought the urge to swat every bug that landed on me.

22:00: Rest

Quiet hours began after evening chant. The forest got chilly at night, and the hose water was usually freezing at this point, so showers were a struggle. But, the muggy midday humidity paired with long thick pants was enough for me to never skip the opportunity to shower. Despite the hard barn surface I was sleeping on, my slumber was seamless. My brain was usually begging for rest at this point, so I usually dozed off quickly, my attention being absorbed by the forest noises.

The trip back to reality:

I repeated this routine for three days, and on the final day, it was finally time to venture back to reality. I returned my linen, checked myself out at the front desk, and began the mile walk to the bus stop where my journey began. It felt like years had passed since I stepped foot into the monastery.

The bus was supposed to arrive at 2p.m., but after an hour of waiting at the bus stop with not a single vehicle passing, I wondered if something might have gone wrong. I was in the middle of the forest, with minimal cell service, and completely alone. I sat and continued to wait, and for a reason I still can’t explain, I was completely calm. For the first time in what felt like my whole life, I was patient and remained hopeful. Not one ounce of my body allowed for anxiety or stress to slip in. When the bus finally turned the corner, I grabbed my things and grinned. It was time to go back to Bangkok.

Wedged between a stranger and a very small back seat window, I rested my head on my backpack and pulled my phone out from my pocket. Three days prior, I had put my phone on airplane mode, silencing all of my notifications so I had no contact with the online world. As I hovered over the airplane icon on my phone, a rush of adrenaline shot through my body before I turned off airplane mode. Streams of notifications began overwhelming my home screen. I immediately opened my camera app in an attempt to escape the overwhelming flood of messages. I saw my face reflected back. I saw a version of myself I didn’t quite recognize staring back at me. My bare freckled face, sunkissed and still without my recognizable piercings. The authentic rawest version of myself produced an indescribable glow that instantly made me tear up.

I spent the rest of the bus ride back to Chiang Mai staring out the window reliving my time at Wat Pa. As I drove further and further away, the more feverish the experience felt to me. I watched as we made our way out of the dense evergreen and back onto a multi-lane highway. The scenery began to change and things moved much quicker. The quiet dirt roads with serene noises quickly turned into a blur of motorbike fumes and saturated city honking. People flooded the streets, their heads in their phones, and billboards and tourist lines wound around city temples.

As the only country in Southeast Asia to avoid colonization, Thailand’s cultural fabric remains deeply intact within communities that prioritize traditionalism. Yet, the urban transformation is similar to that of which a human evolves.

The reason we may be so critical of the nations we cultivate is because it’s possible they resemble ourselves. We change, grow, and adapt to the extrinsic world, all while trying to hold on to a version of ourselves that feels primitive. There is something so beautiful about preserving this part of ourselves while still allowing room for the world to sculpt us.

When the world feels particularly overwhelming, I find myself returning to the monastery. The place I’m sometimes convinced I must have hallucinated. I imagine myself sitting in the dhamma hall, surrounded by forest noises, unbothered by the bugs buzzing in my ear. My mind is quiet, and my body is relaxed and entirely present. Somehow, I become the most patient and controlled version of myself. The waterfall of cognations slows into a gentle mist. Everything drifts away and all that exists are the buttercup flowers falling from the tree and the jungle floor beneath my feet.

Perhaps Ben Schneieder said it best; Why sit in the shadows of curiosity, when it’s fascination that may lead you to something extraordinary? That Lord Huron lyric written onto the tattered napkin lies glued in my travel journal, as a reminder to never stop exploring.