The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Trauma has a way of planting itself deep within us, like a storm that lingers long after the skies have cleared. Its effects are quiet yet powerful, unknowingly reshaping how we see the world and ourselves. Getting over trauma isn’t about forgetting or erasing what happened—it’s about learning to live again, finding strength in the broken places, and reclaiming the parts of yourself that feel lost.

The first step to healing is acknowledging the weight you’re carrying. Trauma often leaves us feeling like we have to keep it hidden, as though ignoring it will make it disappear. But the truth is, pain demands to be felt. It isn’t weak to face your trauma; it’s an act of courage. Allow yourself the time and space to feel, even if it’s messy and uncomfortable. Cry, yell, journal—whatever helps the emotions flow. Healing starts when you stop running from the storm and decide to weather it instead.

Next comes the process of rebuilding trust—not just with others, but with yourself. Trauma can shake your foundations, making you question your instincts, your choices, and even your worth. So start small. Trust that it’s okay to take one step forward, even if it’s tentative. Trust that you’re capable of rebuilding, even when you feel shattered. It’s a slow process, but with each step, you’ll begin to feel the ground get steadier beneath you.

It’s important to remember that healing isn’t linear. Some days will feel like progress, and others will feel like you’re back at square one. That’s okay. Healing isn’t about perfection; it’s about persistence. On the hard days, remind yourself of how far you’ve come. Celebrate the small victories, like getting out of bed, laughing again, or feeling even the faintest sense of peace. Those moments are proof that healing is happening, even if it doesn’t always feel like it.

One of the hardest parts to overcoming trauma is learning to forgive—not necessarily the person or event that caused your pain, but yourself. It’s easy to carry guilt or shame after trauma, blaming yourself for what you did or didn’t do. But here’s the truth: trauma isn’t your fault. Forgive yourself for the ways you coped, for the days you struggled, for the times you felt weak. You are surviving, and that’s more than enough.

Surround yourself with support. Healing doesn’t have to be a solitary journey; lean on friends, family, or professionals who provide space for your pain without judgment. Sometimes, just knowing that someone else is willing to walk with you through the darkness can make all the difference. Therapy, support groups, or even a trusted confidant can help you stave off loneliness and offer tools to navigate the complexities of trauma.

Finally, reclaim joy. Trauma can dim the light in our lives, making it feel impossible to find happiness again. But joy is resilient, and it can be found in the smallest of places—a favorite song, a quiet fall walk, the warmth of the sun on your face. Give yourself permission to seek out those moments of light, no matter how small they feel. Over time, they’ll begin to add up, and you’ll find that joy has a way of growing stronger than the pain.

Getting over trauma isn’t about going back to who you were before. It’s about becoming someone new—someone shaped by your past, but not defined by it. It’s about finding strength in your scars and learning to love yourself, not despite your pain, but because of the resilience it brings you.

Healing is a journey, not a destination. It’s messy, it’s hard, and it takes time. But step by step, you can move forward. And one day, you’ll look back and realize that the storm didn’t break you—it made you who you are. You are strong, you are capable, and you are worthy of peace. Keep going. You’re already on your way.