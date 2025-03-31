The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know about the five love languages: physical touch, gift giving, words of affirmation, acts of service, and of course my favorite one, quality time. These five love languages are a theory of how we like to show and receive love. While these are the most common and generalized ways we as humans like to show love for one another, I believe that there are more specific languages of love out there. Here are a few more you can add to your book:

Food

This is probably one of my favorite unconventional ways to show someone how much I love them. The way to anyone’s heart is through good food, and nothing is better than a nice, warm bowl of food handed to you by someone you love. When I cook for someone I love, I pour my heart and soul into the dish, hoping that they can taste the love I have for them with each bite.

Social Batteries

Now this one is definitely an underrated love language, but it’s crucial. I love being able to share a look with my partner or friend and have a mutual understanding that we both don’t want to be here much longer. Some of my favorite memories include leaving the function early and creating our own adventure.

Consideration (& the little things)

Consideration may sound like an obvious way of displaying love; however, I believe the key to this is in the little things. It’s easy to get lost in the big picture, but sometimes, love is most felt in the little things, such as picking up their favorite snack just because or leaving a handwritten post-it note telling them they’re doing a great job.

Undivided Attention

In a world that is constantly fighting for your attention, having someone’s undivided focus and attention is so lovely. It can be easy to check your phone or look at something in the distance when you’re with someone, so giving them your full and undivided attention can make someone feel so loved.

There are a lot of ways to show someone that you love them — spending time with them or taking care of a chore you know they don’t want to do are great, but those are only a few of the many ways you can show someone love. So the next time you’re at the grocery store, pick up their favorite treat just because, cook them a meal, or just give them your undivided attention.