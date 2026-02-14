A High Maintenance Girl’s Guide To Buying Flowers For Your Lover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February 13th. The grocery store lines are filled with people, supermarket flowers in hand. Now, this isn’t a diss to grocery store flowers. They’re convenient. They get the job done. But what if, instead of buying the leftover pre-arranged bouquets, you built something yourself for the same price, or even less?

Where Do I Even Start?

The best bouquets are born with a simple question: what is your special person’s favorite flower? If it’s in season, perfect. If it’s especially niche, no worries! You can build a bouquet around their favorite color instead.

Florists follow a formula, but for beginners, focus on these two flower types: focal flowers and filler flowers.

Focal flowers are the star of the show. These are the larger blossoms that create the main color palette. Choosing one to three focal flowers is perfect for a budget-friendly bouquet. If you want something fuller, aim for three to five. Your focal flowers should include their favorite, if you are planning on including it. Popular options to look for are roses, tulips, lilies: and peonies (most of which you can find at Trader Joe’s)!

Once you’ve chosen your focal flowers, it’s time for the fillers. Baby’s breath is popular for a reason: it’s a versatile option that comes in many soft colors. Eucalyptus and other greenery options like lemon leaf and even rosemary are great fillers that add texture to your bouquet. Choose three to five filler stems to round it out. Now it’s time to assemble!

The Assembly

Before building your bouquet, make sure to cut your stems at a 45 degree angle for the height of your vase. This helps your flowers drink water, and makes them last longer. Keep your greenery slightly longer, it will be placed in the back!

Start by using your greenery to create a base. Alternate your stems and spread them evenly. Put a few pieces aside to fill in the gaps later.

Next, take your focal flowers and lay them in the center, making sure they are evenly spaced and the similar colors are not clumped together.

Finally, use the rest of your greenery and your filler flowers to make your bouquet fuller and space out your focal flowers. It will take many adjustments and lots of rotating the vase, but trust me it will come together!

Make It Personal

You are pretty much guaranteed to find a unique vase at your local thrift store for a great price. To make your final product even more personal, tie a ribbon or some twine around the neck of the vase with a handwritten note!

If you have the extra room in your budget, go support your local florist! They can help your vision come to life, and you will pick up a lot of tips.

As a self-proclaimed flower aficionado, personal bouquets will always be better than an overly bright bouquet wrapped in plastic. It’s much more meaningful to receive flowers from someone who considered your favorite color and put the effort into making something handmade. The bouquet doesn’t have to be perfect for the intention behind it to go much further.