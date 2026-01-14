6 Reasons To Take An Astronomy Class At CU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, so, as a long-time Learning Assistant for an astronomy class, I’m biased. Hear me out, though, and your college experience could forever be changed and shaped by an awe-inspiring non-major astronomy class. Without further ado:

Astronomy is awesome!

You learn so much about the way the universe around us operates. From things as simple as our planet’s movements in relation to the sun and stars, to learning about the (surprisingly unscary) nature of black holes. Learning about astronomy is actually an incredibly grounding and empowering experience. As vast and full of mystery as the Universe is, it’s nice to know that many things are quantifiable, observable, and that we can find evidence of the creation of our human lives all around us—even in our veins!

Access to Observation Nights at Sommers-Bausch Observatory

Many non-major Astronomy classes will require you to attend an observation night at the SBO. While these nights can be chilly in the winter months, you are given access to two large PlaneWave telescopes that can be used to see nearby celestial bodies like Saturn, or farther off nebulae—I still remember a gorgeous photo we captured of the Orion Nebula last spring. These nights are filled with the joy of shared experiential learning. You may be given a tour of the constellations in the solar system and how to identify them, learn your cardinal directions, or get to request a look at various objects not visible with the naked eye from the telescope operator.

Lectures at the Fiske Planetarium

Another super cool aspect of taking astronomy classes at CU is that many professors will utilize their access to the Fiske Planetarium. If you’ve never visited Fiske, you still might have seen it—it’s that spiky metallic-roofed building between Kittredge Village and the Center for Community. The planetarium is the host of funky musical laser shows, movie screenings, guest lectures, and more. Even as a laser show attendee, the most fantastic spectacle I’ve witnessed at Fiske was as a student in ASTR 1200: Stars and Galaxies, when my professor presented simulations of the Big Bang and formation of our cosmic web. It is seriously so beautiful and humbling to watch the simulations surround you, forming mesmerizing structures full of color.

CU has a space minor

In just 15 credit hours, you can earn a Space Minor! The program is truly exceptional. In just a semester’s worth of work, you can add skills to your repertoire that can help you break into astronomical fields. You may not be leading research projects like someone with a PhD can, but it certainly makes you a more intriguing and attractive candidate for logistical and administrative work assisting companies involved in astronomy.

CU has 4 Nobel laureates who were physicists

Okay, so there isn’t a Nobel category for astronomy specifically, but any astronomy class you can take on campus is through the Astrophysical and Planetary Science Department. The Duane Physics and Astrophysics building, where astronomy courses take place, has a large, lovely slab outside displaying the achievements of the four accomplished CU physics researchers who’ve earned this honor. Walking in every day, it’s a reminder that you’re in a place of greatness, where remarkable discoveries (both small and large) are possible.

Most non-major courses utilize Learning Assistants

Okay, I am again disclosing my bias: I am a Learning Assistant. But I only became one because I saw how important the job is! Learning Assistants help make courses more accessible to students, improving students’ interactions, grades, and familiarity with the course material by lending a more digestible perspective than professors or TAs are often equipped to provide. Having LAs in your course means you have more people to go to for advice or guidance on both the content and set-up of the course. You have more access to office hours and more people on your side. Plus, LAs tend to be super friendly and approachable—we’re like your course bestie for the semester, helping to connect you with others and wrap your mind around the content, and ease your worries about your ability to pass. If we can do it, so can you!

All said: take an astronomy class during your time at CU (even if it’s not this semester). You won’t regret it—and you probably need a science credit anyway. The last day to add a class for the spring 2026 semester is January 16th. Run, don’t walk!