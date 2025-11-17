5 Ways To Make Essay Writing Less Painful (From An English Major Who Knows)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest: writing essays is kind of like the academic version of doing your taxes. You know you have to do it, you avoid it, you panic, and then suddenly you’re typing vigorously at 2 a.m. with a mysterious new personality trait called “I work best under pressure.”

Writing essays doesn’t have to feel like pulling teeth. As an English major who’s written more essays and final papers than I can count, here are five ways to make the process way less painful (and maybe even a little enjoyable).

Romanticize it

Light a candle, make a cup of coffee or tea, and open your laptop with all of the false confidence that you can muster. Aesthetics help motivate you – trust me. Suddenly, you’re not a stressed student, you’re the protagonist in an academic novel or movie, typing something profound while sipping on a latte.

A little delusion goes a long way.

Break it into goals

Don’t tell yourself that you have to write five pages in one night. Just write one paragraph. Take a snack break. Write another. And before you know it, you are halfway done. Of course, this method only works if you don’t procrastinate till the night before, like many of us do.

Use the “talk it out” trick

If you get stuck staring at your Google Doc as if it personally offended you, stop typing. Try explaining your argument out loud as if you are talking to a friend. “Okay, so what the author is saying is this, but what they actually mean is this: there you go, you have your thesis. Voice memos can work too. Sometimes your ideas come out clearer when you aren’t trying to sound academic yet.

Start with the parts you actually have thoughts about

Who said you have to begin with the intro? Skip it. If your argument for paragraph three is calling your name, start with paragraph three. If your brain is focused on one specific quote, start there first. Once you have something – anything – on the page, the rest seems less intimidating. Momentum is everything. Words attract more words.

Reward yourself like a toddler

Finished the outline? Grab a snack. Wrote two pages? Go for a walk. Turned it in early? Brag to everyone that you know. Positive reinforcement works, but burnout is real. Give yourself small things to look forward to so the process feels less suffocating.

Essay writing might always feel a little painful, but it doesn’t have to drain your soul. With some cozy vibes, small steps, and well-timed rewards, you can turn the whole thing into something manageable and maybe a little satisfying. And who knows, maybe you will end up writing something that you’re proud of!