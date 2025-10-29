Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Kenny Eliason from Unsplash
5 Preparations For Halloween

Brooke Coffman
The weekend of Halloween, better known as Halloweekend, is without a doubt the event of the year, every year. From the sexy and sultry brilliance of each costume, to the indulgence in cheap but worthy alcohol, it really is a college student’s dream extravaganza. Here are five things you need, or need to know, to ensure a safe and wild holiday.

1. Prepare for weather

Especially in Boulder, Colorado, you’ve got to prepare for absolutely any weather imaginable. We are heading into the winter soon, which means chillier evenings and the need to cover up. With that being said, Halloween is notorious for having a provocative dress code, so when in doubt, add sheer layers! Whether this comes in tights, an undershirt, or any other costume modification, remember not to just rely on your “liquid blanket” — after all, it will wear off. 

2. Get your rides together NOW!

This may be controversial since I know many are unsure of their respective arrival and departure times for each event this weekend, but make sure you have plans for your rides! This can be scheduling your ubers ahead of time, designating a sober driver, or only attending walkable parties. Under absolutely no circumstance should you be left stranded or relying on someone who is intoxicated to drive — safety should be your top priority. 

3. Dress up for everything

Don’t be lame — dress up for everything! Even if it’s closet cosplay that isn’t remotely similar to what you’re aiming for, I don’t care! Just put something on and run with it. The best part of Halloween is getting to dress up in something that you would never normally wear. Rewearing old costumes from your closet or your friend’s repertoire is more than enough; you also get some extra points for sustainability.

4. Know what substances you’re consuming

Any event where partying is involved, substances are right there with it. Although I do strongly discourage the use of any unnatural hallucinogens, if you are going to partake, make sure you know what you are doing and what you are taking. This is not the time to abandon your friends and go to try acid for the first time with some random guy you just met at a frat party. Be safe, be responsible, and if you want to take it a step further, bring narcan as a precaution. 

5. Get your schoolwork done early 

This tip isn’t necessarily a need, but it sure does ensure guilt-free partying. The last thing any of us want to do is go out with a to-do list on our mind, or to wake up and make a hungover trip to the library. Knock everything out while there’s still time, and so that you have no excuse to stop partying. 

No matter what frighteningly horrible decisions you’re pressured into this weekend, make sure to always stay safe, stay with your friends, and party your little heart out. 

