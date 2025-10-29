5 Preparations For Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weekend of Halloween, better known as Halloweekend, is without a doubt the event of the year, every year. From the sexy and sultry brilliance of each costume, to the indulgence in cheap but worthy alcohol, it really is a college student’s dream extravaganza. Here are five things you need, or need to know, to ensure a safe and wild holiday.

1. Prepare for weather

Especially in Boulder, Colorado, you’ve got to prepare for absolutely any weather imaginable. We are heading into the winter soon, which means chillier evenings and the need to cover up. With that being said, Halloween is notorious for having a provocative dress code, so when in doubt, add sheer layers! Whether this comes in tights, an undershirt, or any other costume modification, remember not to just rely on your “liquid blanket” — after all, it will wear off.

2. Get your rides together NOW!

This may be controversial since I know many are unsure of their respective arrival and departure times for each event this weekend, but make sure you have plans for your rides! This can be scheduling your ubers ahead of time, designating a sober driver, or only attending walkable parties. Under absolutely no circumstance should you be left stranded or relying on someone who is intoxicated to drive — safety should be your top priority.

Just had an hour long commute. Three methods of transportation. In the middle of nowhere brooklyn. Got into it with my uber driver. Two twisted teas deep…. Covered in head to toe fake tattoos… Halloween 2025 has officially commenced pic.twitter.com/iHv8cy0uEJ — Troy Meaz (@TroyMeaz) October 25, 2025

3. Dress up for everything

Don’t be lame — dress up for everything! Even if it’s closet cosplay that isn’t remotely similar to what you’re aiming for, I don’t care! Just put something on and run with it. The best part of Halloween is getting to dress up in something that you would never normally wear. Rewearing old costumes from your closet or your friend’s repertoire is more than enough; you also get some extra points for sustainability.

4. Know what substances you’re consuming

Any event where partying is involved, substances are right there with it. Although I do strongly discourage the use of any unnatural hallucinogens, if you are going to partake, make sure you know what you are doing and what you are taking. This is not the time to abandon your friends and go to try acid for the first time with some random guy you just met at a frat party. Be safe, be responsible, and if you want to take it a step further, bring narcan as a precaution.

hi friends its me your old hag of a woman here: if you're partying for halloweekend PLEASE be safe. never leave your drink unattended, or even look away for a second. drink covers are your friend. do not drink and drive. know your limits. most important: hAVE FUN! enjoy yourself! — Elisabeth Marchini (@ejmarchini) October 24, 2025

5. Get your schoolwork done early

This tip isn’t necessarily a need, but it sure does ensure guilt-free partying. The last thing any of us want to do is go out with a to-do list on our mind, or to wake up and make a hungover trip to the library. Knock everything out while there’s still time, and so that you have no excuse to stop partying.

No matter what frighteningly horrible decisions you’re pressured into this weekend, make sure to always stay safe, stay with your friends, and party your little heart out.