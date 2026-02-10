5 Non-Productive Things To Add To Your Resolution List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the New Year is already upon us, we all find ourselves critiquing things about us, and making resolutions to improve our problems. I found myself at the end of January trying to list out all the things that I believed that I did wrong, and that I should be doing better. However, I really struggled thinking of things I would actually do. Normally, I would put activities on the list, such as going to the gym, being more productive, and getting homework done before the due date. But I realized while trying to curate this list that I’m most likely not going to follow through on those things. I always try to make resolutions based on what others do, trying to make my life similar to others’. Therefore, this year I decided to make a list of 10 non-productive activities or things to add to your New Year’s resolution list.

Take that nap.

I have been and always will be a nap enthusiast. I think a nap is a total day reset for me. Many days, I will find myself feeling drained after being awake for a short while. If I have time, which I will often clear my schedule for, I will take a short twenty to thirty minute nap that will completely turn my day around. Even if I don’t actually fall asleep, it is still seemingly luxurious to close your eyes and shut your brain off for a short while.

Learn useless facts.

Personally, I absolutely love when people share the most random, unimportant facts. Throughout this past year, I feel that I focused too much on learning academically, rather than just for the love of learning. Although it might not feel as productive as other types of learning, this year will be the year I learn more useless facts.

Expand my music taste.

For some, expanding one’s music taste might be something productive to do. Personally, however, I view it as something somewhat lazy, as I would mostly do it in my house or car. I grew up listening to a couple different genres — mostly rock n’ roll, which can be attributed to my parents. Yet I feel that I have only expanded my music taste a little bit since my youth. I would love to expand my music taste by listening to different genres, such as R&B, or pop music.

Eat more fruit.

This is something very niche, yet important to me. I feel that this past year I didn’t prioritize fueling myself as I should, and rather prioritized academics. This year, I will fuel myself properly, while eating more fruit. I often forget how much I crave and love eating fruit, and will make sure to keep an eye out for fruit options at restaurants or grocery stores.

Embrace relaxation.

Embracing relaxation is the most important item on this resolution list, and it is what I will prioritize this year. It can be so hard in this fast-moving world to slow down and take a break. I feel that with the combination of work, school, and my social life, it is hard to find time to relax and spend time with yourself. However, I will make sure to spend a lot of the spare time I have to focus on relaxing.

Keeping track of resolutions is a hard task to do, especially following through the other months. Although it can be difficult to keep track and follow through on resolutions, following this list or creating a list of your own can help improve parts of your life, in small and lazy ways.