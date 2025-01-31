This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

I am really looking forward to several things about my classes this semester. I am taking a senior seminar for my English major (even though I’m a second semester junior… oops) which explores the influence of Henry James on queer literature and theory, and I am very excited to dive into that. I am also taking a class on graphic novels, which is super interesting. Especially since I did not grow up reading many graphic novels, it is fascinating to see how stories are told within them. After this semester, I will be finished with my English major, which feels absolutely insane! I am also in a class on US environmental policy, which feels very appropriate…

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

This semester, I am most excited about a class called Science and Ethics of Extinction, a cross-listed environmental studies and philosophy course. We’ve started exploring questions that I find really fascinating, such as: do humans have a moral responsibility to protect other species? How far should we go to preserve endangered species? What exactly is a species, anyway? As an environmental studies major, I have a lot to contribute on the more scientific side of things, but the philosophical aspect of this class has already started to break my brain. It maybe doesn’t help that it’s a 9 a.m. class — but in spite of that, I already know I’m not going to miss it for anything.

Kate Bridges, ’27

I am simultaneously excited and nervous for my classes this semester! I am excited because all of them have interesting subject matter for me, and although I’m nervous about doing well, I will give them my best effort because that’s all anyone can ask for. I’m especially loving my Linguistics and French classes because I love learning about the commonalities and differences between languages. I’m also excited for my English course called Icelandic Sagas! Currently, we’re reading about Vikings and how many myths surround our idea of them. Additionally, I am looking forward to my Gender, Sexuality, and Intersectionality introduction course because these topics are especially relevant in our current political climate, and I would like to gain more education on these subjects. A lot of my courses are reading heavy, so this is most of my homework, but on the bright side: I’ll come out of this semester as a faster reader!

Shannon Brock, ‘28

It still feels absolutely insane to think that this is my last semester at Connecticut College! Although the burnout of senior year has slowly started to take its toll, I’m only taking 16 credits this spring (as opposed to the 27 I took in the fall), which is undeniably a huge relief. It also helps that I love my courses so far. I’ve especially been enjoying my philosophy class, Reproductive Ethics. Even just skimming through the syllabus on the first day of class immediately piqued my interest. Between discussions about the moral permissibility of having children, debates regarding the topic of surrogacy, and questions surrounding the ethics of screening embryos for disabilities, I’m already eager to learn as much as I can!

Tessa Stayton, ‘25