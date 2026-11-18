This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Earlier this month, on Nov. 4, the United States held its midterm elections, which decide who will control the House and Senate for the next two years. As votes came sweeping in, it turned into a beautiful, celebratory night, filled with hope for our country that many Americans had lost back in Nov. 2024. This was a historical night, as many states that had remained solidly red for decades had miraculously flipped blue, such as Texas, Alaska, Georgia, and Mississippi. In addition, there were many exciting “firsts” achieved: the first Native American female governor, the first Muslim senator, and the first openly gay senator, to name a few. While Trump may still be in office, this is definitely a positive first step forward into progress for many Americans, myself included.

My family is very Democratic, and has been since before the Obama years. And being from DC, we were all very pleased with the change our city was about to be embraced with after two years of Trump. It’s certainly given me lots of hope. It feels reminiscent of when Obama secured his presidency for the second time (only term I fully remember) and how great it was to grow up in an era of such progress. Although Trump is still in office, and we still have a lot of work to be done, it’s one step in the right direction!

Please make sure to get outside and vote, in whatever election it may be. This blue wave might not have been possible without the amount of votes received/people who came to the polls!