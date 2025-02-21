This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

My Zodiac sign is Virgo, and I believe the majority of my birth chart is made up of Virgo as well! I don’t really believe in or follow astrology, but I do think I am very much a Virgo, from what I understand…

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

Most people aren’t surprised to learn that I’m a Pisces, and I honestly do feel as though this sign aligns with my personality pretty well, since Pisces are known for being creative, empathetic, and emotional. While I don’t buy much into astrology, I find it really interesting, and I can’t deny that it’s fun to read horoscopes once in a while!

Tessa Stayton, ‘25

As a late September birthday, I’m a Libra! From my understanding, Libras are empathetic , indecisive, and justice-oriented, which I think describes me pretty well. I’ve also read that Libras avoid confrontation, which aligns with my people-pleasing tendencies (I’m working on it). I don’t necessarily follow astrology, but I love reading about it and learning what my friend’s zodiac signs are!

Allie Ziegler, ‘27

I am a Leo, and Leos are known to be very extroverted, dramatic, and always wanting to be the center of attention! I definitely relate to the dramatic part, as sometimes I can be dramatic with my emotions and the way I say things. I am not very extroverted, but I do find myself wanting to be liked by everyone, which explains the people pleasing! However, I am also a Cancer moon, and Cancers are very sensitive, empathetic, and emotional. I am definitely more quiet and sensitive than the typical Leo, which I think is because of the Cancer moon. I am actually pretty into astrology and have a big book in my room called Stars, Numbers, Birthdays, and Their Meanings, which has every birthday and its rising sign (I’m a very adventurous Sagittarius rising), moon sign, etc. I love looking up my friends’ birthdays and reading about them!

Madeline Motes, ‘27

My star sign is Pisces. Though I believe anyone can apply traits of any of the Zodiacs to themselves, I have long loved being a Pisces. Despite always being listed last in any Zodiac sign post, I enjoy the aquatic connection, as well as the core traits of empathy, creativity, and being deeply in touch with their emotions. While I don’t follow astrology, I do think it is fun to look into.