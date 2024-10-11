Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

My favorite fall scent has to be cinnamon! I love other scents, but that one is just wonderful and reminds me of apple picking and fall hikes in New Hampshire as a child. I have an essential oil diffuser in my room, and I’ve been using cinnamon oil in it every day this week! As for a fall flavor… does apple cider count? I remember it exists every year around mid September and then become obsessed with it for about two months until it becomes lost once again in my ADHD brain. 

  • Caroline Snyder, ‘26

My favorite fall flavor is probably a tie between pumpkin and apple cider. I’m a bit picky, so I don’t like the pumpkin flavor in drinks. However, I love it in pastries, like pumpkin bread and pumpkin muffins. Pro tip: Next time you’re in Trader Joes, buy their box mix of pumpkin bread. It’s DELICIOUS. I’m also a huge fan of apple cider donuts, and I look forward to getting them every fall!

  • Allie Ziegler ‘27

Although I love the scent of vanilla at any time of the year, my favorite fall scent is a combination of vanilla with apple, pumpkin, and cinnamony spices! This isn’t really something to be bottled, but I also love how the air smells on a cold fall day. Just the crispness with a hint of decaying leaves always evokes a feeling of excitement. Furthermore, the scent of hot apple cider or roasting pumpkin is always enjoyed. 

  • Skye Roberts ‘27

I absolutely love chai all year round, but in the fall, this marvelous drink just hits different! Chai is my favorite drink and autumn is my favorite season, so having both together is just perfect. I usually get the drink iced, but I’ve been getting it warm lately as the breeze gains more of a chill. I’m so glad that they have chai at the cafes here at Conn because I don’t know what I would do without my comfort drink. Chai fueled me during college applications in the fall of last year and now it will help me get through midterms! 

  • Shannon Brock ‘28

As much as I enjoy watching leaves change color and festive pumpkin decorations spring up around campus, it never truly feels like fall until I can smell the season’s distinct scent in the air! Google attributes the smell of fall air to the odor produced by decomposing leaves, which admittedly doesn’t sound very appealing. Still, the scent of fall in the air is impossible to miss, even if it is difficult to describe. 

  • Tessa Stayton ‘25
Caroline Snyder is a rising junior at Connecticut College who is double majoring in English and Environmental Studies! She is the president of Conn's Her Campus chapter, co-captain of the college's Equestrian Team, aids in education work in the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, and works in the college's archives, among other things. She loves writing, reading, her cat, dinosaurs, working out, and sustainability.
Shannon Brock

Conn Coll '28

Hi, I'm Shannon! I'm from Newburyport, Massachusetts and I'm a first-year at Connecticut College. I'm a prospective English major because I've always loved reading and writing in many forms. I was an intern for my creative writing teacher in my senior year of high school. One of my main responsibilities for this role was being the co-editor of my school's poetry magazine, called Poetry Soup Magazine. I've also written for The College Voice. I spend a lot of time reading contemporary fiction and poetry books. I greatly enjoy keeping a journal, filled with lots of poetry and mindfulness exercises. I love going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and going for walks in the Arbo!
Allison Ziegler

Conn Coll '27

Allie (she/her) is a sophomore at Connecticut College studying Theater and Educational Studies. She is currently the Vice President of Conn Coll's Her Campus Chapter, as well as the marketing director for Wig & Candle, Conn's student-run theater club. She also participates in Student Activities Council and works at the Office of Admission as an Admission Ambassador. In her free time, she loves reading, crocheting, listening to music, and hanging out with friends!
Tessa Stayton

Conn Coll '25

Hi! My name is Tessa, and I'm currently the senior editor for Connecticut College's chapter of Her Campus! Here at Conn, I'm double majoring in English and Classics, and I also work as an RA. I'm very passionate about literature, so be on the lookout for future book reviews and recommendations! :)
Skye Roberts is a first year at Connecticut College. She loves nature and telling stories. She enjoys making art, writing, making films, and creating songs. She enjoys crafting in general, from sewing to crochet, to woodworking, to blacksmithing (on the occasion). At her high school Skye was a member of the book club, the musical, the National Honors Society, and completed the IB diploma program. After graduating from Valley Regional High School Skye hopes to major in film and art at Conn and pursue her dreams to be a freelance artist, filmmaker, author, and musician. Perhaps one day in the far future, a park ranger somewhere. Back at home a little West of Conn College she has a dog and a cat whom she loves dearly as well as a woods she adores. After college she hopes to live in a small cottage in the highlands of Scotland for some time, with animals, a little town, and plenty to explore. She enjoys all of the seasons but Summer the least. Skye looks eagerly forward to fall where she plans to go on autumn walks while listening to Hozier, and curl up with a cozy book like “Six of Crows”, watch a show like “Hilda” or “Sex Education”, or a movie like “the Hobbit”. Through her storytelling whether it be in the format of a canvas, writing, lyrics, or video, Skye tries to let her emotions and experiences speak for themselves. She also likes telling the stories of others and hopes to inspire and relate to people, and foster an environment where everyone feels welcome.