This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

My favorite fall scent has to be cinnamon! I love other scents, but that one is just wonderful and reminds me of apple picking and fall hikes in New Hampshire as a child. I have an essential oil diffuser in my room, and I’ve been using cinnamon oil in it every day this week! As for a fall flavor… does apple cider count? I remember it exists every year around mid September and then become obsessed with it for about two months until it becomes lost once again in my ADHD brain.

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

My favorite fall flavor is probably a tie between pumpkin and apple cider. I’m a bit picky, so I don’t like the pumpkin flavor in drinks. However, I love it in pastries, like pumpkin bread and pumpkin muffins. Pro tip: Next time you’re in Trader Joes, buy their box mix of pumpkin bread. It’s DELICIOUS. I’m also a huge fan of apple cider donuts, and I look forward to getting them every fall!

Allie Ziegler ‘27

Although I love the scent of vanilla at any time of the year, my favorite fall scent is a combination of vanilla with apple, pumpkin, and cinnamony spices! This isn’t really something to be bottled, but I also love how the air smells on a cold fall day. Just the crispness with a hint of decaying leaves always evokes a feeling of excitement. Furthermore, the scent of hot apple cider or roasting pumpkin is always enjoyed.

Skye Roberts ‘27

I absolutely love chai all year round, but in the fall, this marvelous drink just hits different! Chai is my favorite drink and autumn is my favorite season, so having both together is just perfect. I usually get the drink iced, but I’ve been getting it warm lately as the breeze gains more of a chill. I’m so glad that they have chai at the cafes here at Conn because I don’t know what I would do without my comfort drink. Chai fueled me during college applications in the fall of last year and now it will help me get through midterms!

Shannon Brock ‘28

As much as I enjoy watching leaves change color and festive pumpkin decorations spring up around campus, it never truly feels like fall until I can smell the season’s distinct scent in the air! Google attributes the smell of fall air to the odor produced by decomposing leaves, which admittedly doesn’t sound very appealing. Still, the scent of fall in the air is impossible to miss, even if it is difficult to describe.