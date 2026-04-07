Young Adults Are Politically Burnt Out – Here’s Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Concordia CA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Political burnout among young adults has become increasingly visible, especially as global issues feel more immediate than ever. From climate change and human rights debates to ongoing conflicts, young adults are constantly exposed to political content that feels urgent and personal. Political burnout refers to the emotional and mental exhaustion that comes from staying informed and engaging over long periods of time. While being politically aware is often seen as a positive trait, the pressure to constantly engage can take a toll, particularly on students already balancing academic and personal responsibilities.

Today, political engagement is heavily shaped by social media. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X expose young adults to a nonstop stream of news, opinions and calls to action. As a result, staying informed can quickly turn into feeling overwhelmed. For students, this is even more intense. Many are encouraged through their courses to think critically about social and political issues, while also being exposed to these same issues online. This creates a situation where political awareness is constant, both inside and outside the classroom.

For students, this pressure exists alongside academic stress. Balancing academic and future career concerns is already demanding. Adding constant political engagement on top of that can lead to exhaustion. Students may feel torn between staying informed and protecting their mental health. Some may overengage and feel overwhelmed, while others withdraw completely as a way to cope.

One of the biggest contributors to political burnout today is the pressure to always be engaged. On social media, there is often an expectation to speak out, donate, repost, and stay informed on multiple issues at once. Being silent can sometimes be interpreted as being indifferent or uninformed. Because of this, some young adults feel like they are being watched or judged based on their level of engagement. This created a kind of social pressure where participation is not just encouraged, but expected.

When young adults choose not to engage or take a step back for their own well-being, they may face backlash. This can include criticism or losing social support online. Some people are labelled as “not caring enough” simply for not posting or speaking publicly about certain issues. This fear of backlash can make it difficult for individuals to set boundaries. Instead of engaging because they want to, they may feel forced to participate in order to avoid judgment. Over time, this can make political engagement feel more like an obligation than a choice.

Political burnout can lead to stress and disengagement. Young adults who once felt passionate about issues may begin to avoid political content altogether as a way to protect themselves. This is not necessarily a sign of apathy, but rather a response to feeling overwhelmed. When engagement feels constant and pressures, stepping back can feel like the only option. This can affect long-term participation. If young adults associate politics with stress and judgment, they may be less likely to stay involved in the future.

Addressing political burnout requires recognizing that constant engagement is not sustainable. Young adults should be able to care about issues without always feeling pressured to perform that care publicly. One way to find balance is to set intentional limits on engagement. Rather than constantly consuming news or reacting to everything online, students can choose a specific time to check in on current events. This helps reduce overwhelm while still staying informed in a more controlled and healthy way. Another way to find balance would be to have private online engagement. Not all political engagement needs to be public or performed online. Taking time to read, reflect or have conversations in smaller spaces can reduce pressure and make engagement feel more genuine. This helps students stay connected to issues without the stress of constant visibility or fear of backlash. By approaching political engagement more intentionally, young adults can stay informed without becoming overwhelmed.

While awareness and activism are important, the expectation to constantly engage and the backlash that can come with not doing so can turn participation into a source of stress. Creating a healthier relationship with political engagement means allowing space for rest and different forms of participation. This makes it more likely that young adults can stay informed and involved in ways that are meaningful.

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