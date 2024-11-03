Voting for the First Time? Check Out These Important Tips Before Hitting the Polls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Voting for the first time is an exciting and monumental event. In fact, it’s been estimated that over 8 million youth will be newly eligible to vote this year — and they’re among the 41 million members of eligible Gen Z voters. Despite this, many people feel overwhelmingly stressed and uncertain about this election season, which may impact their decision to vote on a personal level. According to a research study by TimelyCare, over 65% of college students surveyed reported feeling anxious and stressed about the upcoming presidential election.

Let’s be clear — you aren’t alone in feeling election anxiety. As college students, we are challenged with handling our academic responsibilities and planning our futures, all while taking care of our mental health and navigating our identities in a difficult political landscape. And for many, the voting process might seem confusing and complicated, especially while being away from home. Given the importance of this year’s presidential election, however, our participation as young voters will be crucial in shaping the future of our nation.

If you’re a first-time voter, the following tips can help you feel a little less intimidated as you complete the process for the first time.

Voting Tips

Familiarize Yourself With the Voting Process

Confused about how voting even really works? Having a solid understanding of your options as a first-time voter demystifies the process and instills more confidence in decision-making. Luckily, Her Campus created How To Actually Vote — a comprehensive guide that simplifies the process for students. The step-by-step guide takes users through five simple questions, complete with resources that will point you in the right direction for casting your vote.

Spend Time Researching Candidates + Issues

In 2024, it’s easy to get lost in the bombardment of information (and misinformation) online about candidates and their platforms. Choose trustworthy media sites and nonpartisan resources such as Vote411 and Vote Smart to access unbiased information and voter guides. This will enable you to make informed voting decisions. Review the official campaign websites of presidential candidates and ensure your chosen party aligns with your personal values.

Preview Your Ballot

To feel even more confident before heading out to the polls, preview your ballot using an online lookup tool. BallotPedia created a resource that enables people to view sample ballots by state. Simply enter your address and select an upcoming election date. Then review candidate biographies, past election information, campaign themes, ballot measures, and more.

For my fellow voting New Yorkers, this site is another source for providing a sample ballot using your local address.

Create a Voting Plan

Now that you understand the fundamentals of the voting process, researched candidates, and previewed your ballot, create a solid plan with actionable steps to prepare for your voting day!

Confirm your polling place days in advance

View polling places by states here.

Choose a date + time

Double check polling hours here. It’s best to get there early!

Gather voter ID documents (if necessary)

Check your state’s voter ID rules here!

Plan your transportation

Plan your transportation Optional — bring a friend!

Attend Events on Campus

Who says you have to go through election anxiety alone? Across the nation, college campuses are buzzing with political activity, providing spaces where students can participate in civic engagement. Attending panel discussions, community forums, and presentations hosted by professors is a great way to gain expert insight around this election cycle and debrief after voting.

Voting is one of the many ways we are able to make our voices heard and participate in democracy. Given the historical struggle marginalized groups, in particular, faced in gaining the right to vote and the continued modern suppression of voter rights, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of exercising your right to vote.

If it all still feels daunting just remember — it’s much more straightforward than it initially seems. Take a deep breath. Do your research. Then go.

Every vote counts. The future is now.