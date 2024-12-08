Staying Sane While Preparing for Finals

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Preparing for finals season is actually the worst time of the year. Between Burnout, no sleep, and Liz’s iced vanilla lattes, a toxic love triangle you can’t escape emerges. However, you can employ these strategies and habits beforehand to ensure you stay on top of your game, avoid last-minute cramming, and maybe even reclaim some sanity along the way.

Just Let It All Out

I know this seems counterintuitive, but trust, crying will help you a lot. Sometimes you just need a good cry to release all that pent-up stress and frustration. It’s like hitting the reset button on your emotions, so you can tackle your study sessions with a clear mind. I recommend the Low Steps or the corner of the Quad when you walk out from Sulz (dark and secretive, I know). You’ll be surprised how much better you’ll feel once those tears are out of your system.

Create a Study Schedule

Start by making a to-do list of all the topics, assignments, and exams you need to tackle. Break everything down into specific, actionable steps so you know exactly what needs to be done. Instead of writing “study chemistry,” jot down “review organic reactions” or “practice balancing equations”.

Afterward, map out your week and assign specific tasks to specific days and times. Be realistic with your time blocks—don’t cram 8 hours of studying into one sitting. Instead, schedule shorter, focused sessions with breaks in-between. Use tools like Google Calendar, Notion, or even a simple planner to keep track.

Get Lots of Rest

I knowwwww—so corny and cliche, but girl bye. You need to start practicing this habit before finals so that you don’t get even more unnecessary burnout and exhaustion. Pulling all-nighters might seem like the move, but trust me, your brain will betray you if it’s running on empty. Start by setting a consistent bedtime and sticking to it. Yes, even if TikTok is calling your name at 1 a.m., create a nighttime routine that signals to your brain that it’s time to wind down—dim the lights, put your phone on Do Not Disturb, and maybe listen to some calming music or a sleep meditation.

During finals, aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep a night. If you’re super stressed and can’t sleep, try taking short power naps during the day to recharge. Being well-rested will help you focus better, retain more information, and actually crush those exams instead of just surviving them.

Eat Well

I know food hates to see you coming, so make sure it despises you leading up to finals week. In other words, keep your energy steady by eating well and often. Make sure you are eating meals that actually fuel your brain and body. Think balanced: protein, healthy fats, and carbs. Skip the sugar crashes from donuts and energy drinks (sorry, they’re not helping) and opt for snacks like nuts, fruit, yogurt, or even a hearty sandwich.

Stay hydrated, too! Water is your bestie boo, so keep a bottle nearby while you study. Dehydration can mess with your focus and energy, and we don’t have time for that during finals.

And DO NOT skip meals. Finals week is chaotic, but that’s no excuse to run on coffee alone. Set reminders, if you have to, and make eating a priority—it’s fuel, not just a task. A well-fed brain is a sharp brain, and you’re going to need all the focus you can get.

Finals season doesn’t have to be a total nightmare. By letting yourself feel and release stress, staying organized with a solid study schedule, prioritizing rest, and fueling your body with the right foods, you can tackle finals like the absolute baddie you are. You’ve got this!