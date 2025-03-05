Running in NYC: The Ultimate Guide to Safety, Community, and Fun

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Running in the city can be different for everyone no matter where you are from around the world. Amidst our fast-paced concrete jungle, it can be tricky to find where to run, how to connect with the community, and where to get involved. From one runner to another, I have included everything you need to know to start (or continue) your running journey in New York City.

Running apps

Running apps can help you track your runs, set goals, and create training plans, making them essential for your NYC jogs. My two recommendations are Nike Run Club and Strava. Nike Run offers guided runs so you can run with an experienced coach that will get you through any type of run you are doing. They also have set training plans that you can run with and adjust to match your schedule. Strava is great for its community aspect. The app offers gateways to connect with runners, cyclists, and hikers. Best of all, both apps are completely free!

Staying Safe

Staying safe is the most important thing while running—no matter where you are. Consider turning off the noise-canceling feature on your headphones to be more aware of your surroundings. Make sure you pay attention to where you are and be sure to run in familiar areas where you feel comfortable varying your routine. Running with others is not the only way to stay safe. Run in a populated area or during daylight hours.If you only like to run alone, carry self-defense products. I recommend the birdie alarm that fits into your running belt or can be easily attached to you.

Where to Run

Choose your own adventure by either exploring new parts of the city or staying close to campus. If you want to stay close, I suggest running through Riverside Park. You can follow the path along the street or go into the park and run by the water. Running can also be a great way to explore your neighborhood. Draw a shape on a map of your neighborhood and run the route of the shape. You can also use running to go even farther, exploring different parks and neighborhoods. Central Park is about a 20-minute walk from Columbia’s campus. Run to Central Park and follow a path through the park!

Running on Campus

One of the most exhilarating parts of running is the community. Joining a running club is a good way to connect with people with the same hobby. Columbia Road Runners is a campus club that offers opportunities to train and compete with other students. If a club is too much commitment for you, ask around your friends to go on an occasional run with you. If you don’t want the company but still value the community, Dodge Fitness Center and the Lefrak Wellness Center are great places to do your runs indoors, surrounded by others with similar aspirations.

Signing Up for Races

Running a race can help you set a running goal to work for or center a training plan around. There are all different kinds of races you can sign up for so any level can participate. But where do you sign up? I recommend the website NYCRUNS. You can look through the website to find races near you, races at different lengths, and races in different seasons.

The best way to learn how to do something is to experience it for yourself! So go for a run and get started on your journey.