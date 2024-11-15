Random Fall Must-Haves

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As a summer lover, I always find myself dreading the fall and winter seasons every time they roll around. Relentless winds and freezing fingertips have never been my idea of fun. The cold temperatures that fall brings can oftentimes make it harder to care for yourself and prioritize style. However, I compiled a list of my fall must-haves that keep me feeling my best even while struggling through the cold. Hopefully one or two of these fashion and beauty recommendations can get you through this fall as well!

Wide Scarves

A wide, fuzzy scarf is one of the most versatile items you can add to your wardrobe for the chiller months of the year. You can style a wide scarf in so many ways, making it an easy way to elevate a basic outfit and add some layering to your look. Whether it is worn traditionally, as a shawl, as a blanket, or as just a fashion accessory, a wide scarf will never do you wrong. These can also be put over your head to double as a hood or a shield from wind.

Puffer Vests

The fall season often means unpredictable weather, calling for a jacket that is willing to take on all kinds of temperatures. Vests are a great choice when it starts to become chilly-but-not-quite -chilly-enough for a full-fledged puffer. Investing in a puffer vest that has a detachable hood is another plus! Vests can be styled up or down. Pair it with a cute sweat set, or jeans and a sweater.

Black Leather Jackets

If you’re looking for a fall jacket that’s on the fancier side, black leather jackets are another great option and have been particularly popular as of recent. Leather jackets are truly timeless, and can function as a daytime look or a staple for girls’ night out. These pieces are durable, easy to clean, and comfortable. Your new go-to jacket is calling!

Uggs

Although Uggs have been on the map for years, I only recently jumped on the bandwagon and can say confidently that a pair is so worth the investment. My Uggs are my go-to pair of shoes this fall, whether I’m slipping them on to run to class, or going out to grab food late at night. They function as both slippers and boots and can really be styled with anything! For a more chunky and warm look, wear some scrunched fluffy socks underneath.

Vaseline / Petroleum Jelly

Vaseline works magic when it comes to transforming the look of your skin in the colder months, especially if you don’t wear a lot of makeup. As someone who suffers from extremely dry skin as the leaves change, I’ve been using vaseline on my lips and nose for a while. However, you can also make your face glow by blending Vaseline onto your cheekbones and nose bridge. By doing this, you can use Vaseline as a more natural substitute for highlighter. Thicken your eyelashes and eyebrows as well with a light layer of the product.

Priming Moisturizers

If you are a makeup lover but still get dry skin in the fall and winter, a priming moisturizer is a great alternative to using a regular lotion prior to your makeup routine. A moisturizer that doubles as a primer will provide your skin with an even stronger barrier against the elements, and give the smoothest finish to your makeup. My favorite is the Tarte Shape Tape Moisturizer.

Even if you’re sad to say goodbye to the warm weather, a couple of these beauty and fashion recommendations will elevate your look and help you have an even happier and healthier fall! As the leaves change and Black Friday comes upon us, it’s a great time to refresh your beauty and fashion favorites. Happy shopping!