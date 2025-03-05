Observing Ramadan While Balancing College Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holy month of Ramadan is approaching, which is when Muslims fast from sunrise until sunset, refraining from any food or water during daylight hours. It is supposed to be a month of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and community, but balancing fasting with college life presents its own set of challenges. However, with the right preparation and mindset, you can not only observe but do so in a way that is meaningful, sustainable, and fulfilling.

Suhoor:

Suhoor is the meal eaten at dawn before the early-morning Fajr prayer, around 5 A.M. It can be hard to wake up and stay alert after this, especially if you have early morning classes. So, I recommend going to sleep really early the night before so you can wake up for suhoor and then stay up and lock-in before classes. Meal prepping the night before can also help so that you’re not half asleep while trying to prepare your food. I usually have some cereal and make sure to chug water before the prayer. There are also pre-packaged suhoor bags for one meal swipe being offered in Diana Center Cafe (Monday-Friday, Sunday) and Liz’s Place (Friday afternoon-Sunday) offering a mix of dairy, protein, fruits, bread, and spreads, with vegan options available. Hewitt Dining also provides deconstructed suhoor bags daily, featuring similar essentials like proteins, fruits, grains, and beverages. You can view specific offerings here. To make suhoor easier, consider grabbing these bags the day before so you’re prepared when you wake up.

Iftar:

Iftar is the meal eaten at sunset to break the fast before the Maghrib prayer, at around 6 P.M. Hewitt Dining will feature a hot Ramadan-friendly menu, varying daily, at the Innovation Station. Muslim Life at Columbia is also offering a number of iftar dinners in the Earl Hall Auditorium (117th Street and Broadway). Due to fasting practices, Barnard is also making religious accommodations for students during their classes. Students observing the fast may ask for a 15-minute break to pray and eat a snack if their class coincides with sunset. You can also bring dates and water with you (offered in the Hewitt, Diana, or Liz’s Place suhoor bags) so that you can just break your fast wherever you are at, then go to a dining hall to eat a proper meal afterwards.

Praying:

Finding time to pray can be really tough during classes. However, there are nightly Taraweeh prayers also offered by Muslim Life in Earl Hall Auditorium. Furthermore, if you miss prayers, you can also make them up after classes by setting aside a quiet moment in your dorm. Staying organized with a prayer schedule and using apps, such as Muslim Pro, for reminders can also help in keeping up with daily prayers amidst a busy academic routine. Try your best to find small pockets of time between classes to pray if you can. Even a few minutes can help you stay consistent and maintain your spiritual practice during Ramadan.

Locking In:

Don’t be too harsh on yourself during this month. It’s okay to be unproductive at times, especially when you’re on an empty stomach or a few hours of sleep. However, try to make a schedule and stick to it. I recommend going to sleep very early, a few hours after your last class, and then waking up for suhoor and studying. That way, you’re studying on a full stomach and can grind out a decent amount of work before classes. Find what works best for you, whether it is studying after iftar, taking power naps between classes, or using the early morning hours after suhoor to be productive. Prioritize rest, listen to your body, and remember that Ramadan is about balance, not burnout.

Ramadan in college may come with challenges, but with the right approach, it can also be a time of growth, discipline, and community. Wishing you all a blessed Ramadan!