It’s upon us once again…Valentine’s Day season. It sucks when you ask your bestie boo to get dinner at Hewitt and she says the forbidden words: “I’m going out for Valentine’s Day with my man.” Like, what do you even mean? I’m your man! And then the sadness sinks in…. But hey! It’s completely fine. There are so many reasons why it’s okay to be single and spend this season of love with the people and things you adore.

Like Justin Bieber Once Said, Love Yourself.

This month is full of love, so why not pour that love back into yourself? Treat yourself to your favorite restaurant on a solo date. Bring one of your other single friends. Dress cute and take some awesome pics. You don’t even need to wear red or pink; wear whatever makes your heart happy! Buy yourself something nice. I know those new Rhode lip liners are waiting patiently in your Sephora cart. The best time to get them is now! Light a candle, put on your favorite playlist, and romanticize your life. Spoil yourself, you deserve it!

No Pressure, No Problem

Let’s be honest, half the people in relationships currently are stressing over the perfect date, the perfect gift, or whether their situationship even counts as a Valentine. Meanwhile, you? You’re free. No awkward couple selfies, no overpriced prix fixe menus, no pressure. Just you, enjoying your days however you want. Girl math it too, you’re saving money that you can use on yourself. Take this freedom as a win. So relax, indulge a little, and celebrate the season in whatever way feels right for you.

Make It About What You Love

Who says this month has to be about romance at all? Use it as an excuse to celebrate whatever you love most; your favorite hobby, a new book, a guilty pleasure TV show, or even just plain bed rotting. Celebrate what brings you joy, no romance required.

But, at the end of the day, remember that being single during this month of love doesn’t mean you’re missing out. It means you have space to grow, explore, and enjoy life on your own terms. There’s no rush, no timeline, no rule that says love has to happen by a certain date. So instead of wondering what could be, appreciate where you are right now.