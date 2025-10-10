FYP or Flop: TikTok Told Me To Study at These 3 Viral Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It goes without saying that finding a study spot on campus might be difficult at times, but is far from impossible. With midterms just around the corner, it’s easy to go days without leaving the bubble of Barnumbia. It’s crucial to remember, however, that venturing outside of Morningside Heights can both relieve some of the frenzy of academic life and allow for an opportunity to explore all that New York has to offer.

In the sometimes concerningly motivated realm of tiktok #studytok, creators are well versed in everything from the most durable Muji pen to the libraries with the most outlets. The best places to study proved a surprisingly heated debate, especially in a city where you have practically zero chance of finding an empty seat or public bathroom in the average cafe. With a full workload and high spirits, I hopped on the 1 train to review three of Tiktok’s most acclaimed NYC study spaces.

New York Public Library- Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, The Rose Room

(Bryant Park) Distance: Approx 30 min from campus by train

This tiktok study spot is praised for its aesthetics, but actually doesn’t allow photography past a gate at the door. Once I made it past the security at the library’s main entrance and climbed up to the third floor, I had to present my books and laptop to the attendant at the door to prove the validity of my studying plans. The hours of the Rose Room were a little confusing, but thankfully the room is more available for those who plan to study and not participate in one of the tours. Because of the strictness, the room was actually extremely quiet and I was able to focus without much distraction. One key downside- the WIFI, which is slow at the best moments and nonexistent at most other ones. Another thing worth mentioning ties back to that photography point, there are library visitors (I’m avoiding the word tourist here) standing outside the open door taking pictures. Smile for the paparazzi!

2. Georgie’s Cafe

(Lower East Side) Approx 45 min from campus by train

Getting to Georgie’s was quite the hassle. Nobody likes to transfer at the Times Sq. 42nd street station, and the process seemed even less enjoyable with my 1000 lb school bag. Once I finally escaped the depths of the subway system, though, I found that the area around this cafe was actually very lively and full of places to explore. On my short walk from the station, I passed Essex Market, an 85+ year old emporium of food and grocery vendors where you can find both Swedish meatballs and taro ice cream in the same room (if you’re into that sort of combo). Georgie’s itself is located within “Vital,” a “bouldering and fitness gym” that indeed had climbing walls front and center. The cafe is totally detached from the stereotypical gym atmosphere, and seemed out of place in the best way. With a “Hong Kong style” inspired menu and decor, Georgie’s was cozy, airy, and full of greenery. Even during peak “WFH” hours, the cafe had plenty of seats, easy outlets, and (!) functioning WIFI. Though the space wasn’t totally silent, most of those seated had laptops and seemed to be up to something productive. They offer a variety of coffee and syrup options as well as a more breakfast inspired food menu. According to my co-reviewer, the pork bun was phenomenal!

3. Jefferson Market Library

(West Village) Approx 30 min from campus by train

I’m always on the lookout for an excuse to visit the West Village, especially in the fall. Not only is this area a trove of overpriced (but exceptionally delicious) pastry and coffee stops, but it’s also filled with colorful storefront displays and autumnally decorated brownstones. The cherry on top is that the Jefferson Market Library is about a 7 minute walk from Apollo Bagels, my sourdough bagel obsession for over a year now. It’s all too picturesque: grab their life-changing tomato bagel and take a short stroll before arriving at this study spot. The library is three floors with two main reading rooms for studying. The basement reading room is a little more subdued, featuring dim lighting, long tables, and numerous computers available to the public. The area outside this reading room is museum-style, with a current exhibit focused on the library’s history as a women’s detention center. (interesting!) The second-floor reading room was my personal favorite- with both long, communal tables and comfy chairs with attached desks. There are plenty of outlets, but seats are a bit hard to come by, and the WiFi was on the more dysfunctional side. This reading room was quiet, airy, and well-lit, with beautiful natural light from the stained-glass windows. This is a picturesque study spot I would fully endorse.